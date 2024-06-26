Rwakabureete tops Entebbe Tee of Tees

Horace Rwakabureete tried many times but it rarely worked out. But the consistent push for better on the golf course finally got him a smile.

He missed his own crowning moment during a colourful prize-giving ceremony at the 19th hole of Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) after winning the June Tee of Tees presented by MTN.

Playing off handicap 28, Rwakabureete returned a score of 68 nett and inevitably beat the sizable quality field on count-back (c/b) for his biggest win thus far.

“I have been practicing but not consistent throughout,” he told this paper. “But (on Saturday), there was some concentration and the company I had was good,” he said.

Rwakabureete had played with Anne Abeja, Collin Taremwa and Jamil Maningi, the latter who introduced him to EGC before officially joining last September.

The general manager at National Social Security Fund (NSSF) started golf in 2018 in Mbale, through to Mbarara with a sabbatical due to the pandemic embedded in.

On Saturday, he held tight and produced a recovery from a tough opening nine holes. “Yes, I was consistent, especially on the back nine. I shot 43, I got four pars in a row on Holes No.12 to No.15.”

That came on the back of two painful double-bogeys on Holes par-3 No.10 and par-5 No.11 but he closed the round with bogeys the final three holes including the cumbersome par-4 No.17.

On the front nine, he carded just one par on the short par-3 No.6 green. “It was my day,” he added. The tournament was specially dedicated by EGC to fundraise for St Joseph’s Primary School Katabi in Entebbe as part of MTN’s Yello Care activities which focus on education and health.

EGC is raising about Shs80m to construct a waterborne toilet among scholastic and sanitary materials and clubhouse franchise Katogo announced a Shs20m by patron Kiryowa Kiwanuka.

“That is what makes you human. Giving to your brother, your sister, your cousin, your relative is an obligation. To give to a person you do not know is the heart,” Kiwanuka rallied the audience.

The 19th hole was littered with golfers in uniforms of their former schools like Mvara SS, Namilyango College, Ndejje SSS and King’s College Budo.

One spot was turned to a ‘school canteen’ with golfers picking up white porridge in plastic cups before comedian Teacher Mpamire gave it all the classroom vibe.

ENTEBBE MTN JUNE TEE OF TEES

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Overall Winner: Horace Rwakabureete 68 nett (c/b)

Seniors Winner (55+): Isaac Mariera 71 nett

Guest Winner: Darius Mugisha 69 nett

Guest Lady Winner: Dinah Ongol Acen 67 nett

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

GROUP A: Peter Apell 74 nett (c/b)

GROUP B: Alexander Matsiko 68 nett

GROUP C: Raymond Ekwamu 69 nett c/b

LADIES

GROUP A: Rukia Nalwoga 75 nett

GROUP B: Peace Hellen 69 nett

LONGEST DRIVE

M: Serwano Walusimbi

L: Meron Kyomugisha

NEAREST TO THE PIN

M: Tony Kisadha