Rwehabura’s two-year patience pays off with Captain’s Putter

Brian Rwehabura lives an organised life. He knew he would find his breakthrough in golf but he never had that time frame.

So two years after joining the game of swing, Rwehabura won his first major prize after he claimed the overall winner’s trophy at the Entebbe Golf Club Captain’s Putter tournament presented by Hima Cement at the weekend.

Playing off handicap 25, Rwehabura returned an unmatched score of 63 nett to beat a field of 166 players at the championship which officially ushered in new captain Serwano Walusimbi at the par-71 course.

The triumph came after some hard work. “I travel a lot because of work but for so I wasn’t consistent but, I have been around for the last three months,” a happy Rwehabura said.

He is a consultant on digital finance across Africa for the World Bank. Rwehabura opted to join golf only as a promise he made to himself with a close friend as a task after they both turned 40.

So he first played in mid-2021 and he has polished his craft thanks to notes from professionals Dickson Lagoro at Entebbe and Hussein Bagalana at Kitante.

“A week before the tournament, I spent three consecutive days on the range hitting about 300 balls. On Friday, I played the course all 18 holes in Entebbe so I was confident,”

“Some young boys from Kasese one is Abraham and another Bwambale set up a good challenge which set pace for me,” he added.

Indeed a combination his effort in preparation yielded two birdies on the short par-3 Hole No.6 and par-5 Hole No.18. Rwehabura was solid enough to bring home three pars on Holes par-5 No.11, par-3 No.12 and par-4 No.13.

However, three double-bogeys particularly on par-5 Hole No.1 and par-4 Hole No.3. “I had a shaky start, the front nine is usually the tricky one but I played well on the back nine.”

The championship also doubled as the first leg of the annual Helmet Cup, where members of Entebbe compete against Kilembe Mines Club from Kasese.

After playing via tombstone format, Entebbe took a 69-stroke lead over Kilembe after returning 669 nett, much to the delight of Entebbe Club chairman Eng. Jacob Byamukama.

ENTEBBE CAPTAIN’S PUTTER

Overall winner (M): Brian Rwehabura 63 nett

Overall winner (L): Venessa Peris 64 nett

Seniors winner: Edward Kabuuchu 71 nett

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: Peter Apell 71 nett

B: Mark Rubatsimbira 67 nett

C: Raymond Ekwamu 65 nett

LADIES

A: Rita Apell 71 nett

B: Mariam Faridah 66 nett

LONGEST DRIVE

M: Richard Oloka

L: Maxi Byenkya

NEAREST TO THE PIN

M: Mark Rubatsimbira

L: Jackie Kwesiga

HELMET CUP

Entebbe: 669 nett