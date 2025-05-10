Sekitoleko prides in UGC growth

For nearly a half-a-decade, there was one common figure at the terrace, gardens or even the clubhouse at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in Kitante.

David Sekitoleko dedicated four years of committed service to his role as the UGC manager at Kitante, a role which wasn’t an oatmeal.

“It’s been a journey full of leanings, experiences and achievements,” the calm gentleman spoke in a chat having served as UGC’s head of operations since 2021.

The man who boasts of handicap index 14.4 left the role at the end of the first quarter of the year.



During and after tournaments at the par-72 course, Sekitoleko was tasked with execution and deliverance of the UGC’s work plan, day-to-day running of the club affairs and most importantly the game of golf.



He joined UGC in 2012 managing the operations’ processes, policies and procedures and the club’s brand image. “I developed and initiated acceptable standards and worked closely with the board to deliver on development projects as well as growth in revenue performance.”



Sekitoleko, who boasts of over two decades’ experience in the hospitality sector, prides in a number of successes. “I created a five-star ambience at UGC, created brand awareness and standards, increase in the membership, significant revenue growth and golf tourism promotion,” he said.

“My wealth of experience in the hospitality industry helped me a lot and I used it as a basis to add value to UGC. However, that is notwithstanding the cohesion of the management committees and board of Trustees who played a pivotal role of guidance to operational execution.”



Sekitoleko, who now gets more time devoid of pressure to play golf, faced challenges too. “The fact that it’s a members’ club composed of members from different spheres, desire satisfaction was always a challenge but as an expert I always strived to deliver on the expectations.

“The game of golf is played on vast lands that require specialized maintenance tools and skills which are not commonly available, thus a challenge and an expense too.”



Through his White Glove Consult company, Sekitoleko is hoping to impact the sport even more. “I will continue to engage in the development of the sport as I have acquired a lot of experience in this field. Management of golf fused with hospitality and tourism culminates into unmatched wealth of experience,” he added



Sekitoleko’s franchise last week was a part of the backers for the second Deo Akope Challenge which was played at the par-71 Entebbe Club. He hopes to impact the game more.

SEKITOLEKO AT A GLANCE

Full Name: David Sembuzi Sekitoleko



Birthdate: September 22