Serena 63 Series’ win whets Halai’s golf appetite

For a while, Leenah Halai always went about being lazy with golf. She was introduced to the sport during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This was never my game,” she is free to admit that. But, Saturday night could have changed her view.

Halai was surprised after she was announced by the Kigo director of golf Theodore van Rooyen as the overall winner of the Monthly Mug event, a leg of the new Serena63 Golf Series at the marina near the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa practice green.

Playing off a learner’s handicap 50, Halai emerged the best from a field of 97 players at the event presented by I&M Bank when she returned 39 stableford points at the par-72 course.

“I didn’t have interest in the game but winning is an encouragement,” she admitted, in a chat after collecting her prize. Much of her golf is picking direction from the local pro at Kigo called Boniface Simwa, a Kenyan.

“I started learning golf during Covid-19. I have been playing on and off but Boniface encourages me often,” said the mother of two.

“The greens were tough and fast. It was quite hot, the bananas kept us going and that’s one tip from the coach (Simwa) who encourages me to keep my energy levels up.”

With her husband a director at Cementers Limited, a family business, Halai is a happy home maker by profession but willing to swing a little more.

She played with her son Sahlil Halai on Saturday and with her daughter set to graduate in London soon, she hopes she will have her own ‘me time’ to play the game more.

That’s after all; Kigo is a stone throw away. “It’s like my backyard garden,” Halai added.

Meanwhile, Multichoice Uganda board chairman Charles Hamya emerged as the overall guest winner with a score 39 points off handicap seven.

Overall at the I&M Serena63 Series, David Plenderleith is the current leader after five rounds with 190 points.

Meanwhile, Jadu Patel is second on 181 points, just one clear of Dr Kato Ssebbaale.

SERENA 63 SERIES

TOP THREE MEMBERS (5 ROUNDS)

David Plenderleith 190 points

Jadu Patel 181 pts

Dr Kato Ssebaale 180 pts

MONTHLY MUG RESULT

Overall Winner: Leenah Halai 39 stableford points

Guest Winner: Charles Hamya 39 pts

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: Ronald Kasige 33 points

B: Innocent Nahabwe 33 pts

LADIES

1st: Maria Odido 30 pts

2nd: Kate Kabenge 29 pts

NEAREST TO THE PIN

John Basabose

JUNIOR WINNER

Jordan van Rooyen

LONGEST DRIVE