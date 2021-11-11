Shs400m purse for Open

The Uganda Golf Union (UGU) has had a tedious yet long ride littered with unexpected stops ever since Moses Matsiko took over the mantle early last year.

Certainly, the coronavirus pandemic has kept UGU’s car at a very low or even zero speed on the highway. The recent lockdown in June blew away every recovery step that had been made at the end of 2021 and now, the fraternity is looking to rise again with the five-in-one Uganda Golf Open which tees-off at the par-71 course in Entebbe from next week into December.

“The Open is our biggest event and to salvage it this way is a great thing,” said UGU president Matsiko during the tournament launch at the Entebbe clubhouse yesterday.

“Under the circumstances of Covid-19, safety and total adherence of guidelines will be at the forefront of this event. Most golfers and caddies have already received their jabs and over 90 percent of the people who will take part in the Open will be vaccinated,” he noted.

Matsiko’s remarks came before Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) under their flagship brand Tusker Malt Lager (TML) announced a Shs300m sponsorship with gold sponsor Absa Bank adding Shs96m. “Tusker Malt has a long standing history with the game of golf that spans over five years,” brand manager Elizabeth M. Nsubuga stated.

Premium experiences

“Our Lager is brewed for the finest, this being for golf and golfers so expect premium experiences during the championship with spectacular 19th hole activity notwithstanding Covid-19 regulations,” she delightfully added.

A field of at least 400 players will compete in the 71st Ladies Open from November 18-20, 80th Amateurs Open from November 24-27 and 16th Professional Open from November 30 - December 4.

In between, the subsidiaries will play at Seniors Open (November 19-20), the Par-3 Contest on November 24 and the new President’s Open on December 4 too. Tusker’s Shs100m kitty for the professionals has already attracted the foreign entries from USA, England, Japan, South Korea, Nigeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Kenya.

Besides, Absa has committed Shs46m of their purse to the Pro-Am do on November 30. “This follows our rich history of support towards growth of the game of golf,” said Absa managing director Mumba Kalifungwa.

“The Open, therefore, holds special significance because it not only gives us an opportunity to develop golfing talent by providing a platform through which to showcase their skills, but it also provides amateur golfers an opportunity to play with professionals in the biggest golf tourney in the country,” he added.

THE OPEN SCHEDULE

Nov 18-20: Ladies Open

Nov 19-20: Seniors Open

Nov 24: Par-3 Contest

Nov 24-27: Amateur Open

Nov 30: Pro-Am

Nov 30 - Dec 4: Pros Open

Dec 4: President’s Open

COCKTAIL OF SPONSORS