Singleton Challenge back with Shs300m package

There were doubts it was not going to take place. Some, with high levels of optimism, felt it would still pop onto the calendar at Entebbe Golf Club (EGC).

Good things take time, maybe, they often say. So the lingering questions and whispers of a similar kind were put to bed by on Monday.

This after EGC and sponsors Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) under their brand Singleton announced the return of the Entebbe Match-Play Golf Challenge.

Season VII which tees-off with a qualifying round at the par-71 course this Saturday, will start seven months late, in comparison with the past six editions since 2017.

“With the different issues Entebbe had over the years, we had to organize and give the best and not half baked tournaments. We found that we were purely ready from July to December,” explained EGC captain Serwano Walusimbi during the tournament launch at UBL headquarters in Luzira yesterday.

More than 260 players are set to compete at this knock-out championship. Notwithstanding the increased green fees to Shs100000, the subscription could still even be bigger.

“We’ve been asked, ‘guys, when is Singleton starting?’ It’s going to be an amazing time,” added Walusimbi.

Moments later, UBL finance director Eunice Waweru announced a Shs250m package for the country’s biggest amateur golf event whose final will be played on December 2.

“This partnership has evolved into what I like to refer to as the Singleton family - a bond forged through incredible golf and unparalleled camaraderie. For us, this marks a continuation of that legacy, and we eagerly await the future of the Singleton Challenge,” said Waweru.

“The last six (editions) have just flown by,” a composed Waweru remarked. “Really looking forward to another successful but very enjoyable season. It is a much loved property, it will be exciting, challenging,” she said.

Beyond Singleton, other gold sponsors such as DStv announced a Shs25m to the event while NCBA Bank’s Olga Biribonwa displayed a dummy cheque of Shs30m too.

With a total sponsorship sum of Shs305m, new partners Cfao Motors in conjunction with Afrisafe insurance have introduced a hole-in-one prize, a 2023 Fortuner SUV staked on par-3 Hole No.10 on Saturday.

“We are looking to make it (tournament) more challenging,” Cfao’s marketing manager Isaac Tegule said.

Meanwhile, Uganda Airlines will offer six air tickets to the winning pairings at the end of the season, according to sales manager Sylvia Kaggwa.

ENTEBBE SINGLETON MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE

TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

Edition: 7th

Venue: Par-71 Entebbe Course

Field: 228 players

Platinum Sponsor: Singleton

Gold Sponsors: NCBA Bank, DStv, Uganda Airlines, Cfao Motors, Afrisafe

SEASON VII ITINERARY

July 22: Qualifying round

Aug 12: Round One (64 Pairings)

Aug 26: Round Two (32 Pairings)

Sept 9: Round Three (16 Pairings)

Oct 7: Quarterfinals (8 Pairings)

Nov 18: Semi-finals

Dec 2: Final

SEASON VI FINAL RESULTS

AMATEURS - FINAL

Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira bt. Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore 2/1

THIRD PLACE PLAY-OFF

Charles Kagombe & Edrae Kagombe bt. Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan 1-up

PROFESSIONALS

FINAL: Silver Opio bt. Ronald Rugumayo 1-up

THIRD PLACE PLAY-OFF: Rodell Gaita bt. Abraham Ainemani 7/6

CAST OF SINGLETON CHALLENGE WINNERS

2022: Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira

2021: Not Completed (Covid-19)

2020: Innocent Nahabwe & Luwum Adoch

2019: Richard Lutwama & Robert Busingye



2018: Sheila Kesiime & Peace Kabasweka