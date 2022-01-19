Singleton Golf Challenge dusts off Covid webs for sixth season

The Singleton Golf Challenge has for the last five years brought competition and celebration at the Entebbe Golf Club.

The last two seasons have suffered hiccups due to the Covid-19 pandemic and all it came with. The colourful show returns on Saturday for the sixth season with excitement, something Entebbe Golf Club captain Jacob Byamukama has been looking forward to like many other golfers. “ We have registered way bigger numbers than we have ever had. Everyone is hungry and they want to play, compete and win,” Byamukama told Daily Monitor.

The competition starts with a qualifying round on Saturday as 228 golfers clash for places in the main challenge with stroke play the format. After Saturday, 108 players in 64 pairs will make the cut and the rest play as subsidiaries. Each of the six rounds will end with a 19th hole experience under different themes, starting with ‘Vegas’ on Saturday.

Singleton brand manager Christine Kyonkunda too is raring to go and be part of the experience. She appreciates value and mileage that comes with being part of the competition. “It has been an amazing journey full of love. Covid-19 disrupted the world of sport but we are back and here to announce season six.

Let’s go out their and make the best out of this season” she said.

Entebbe Golf Club made 120 years last year, such a milestone befitting of a worthy celebration that could not happen last year. Club treasurer Michael Monne promises that the club’s longevity will also be celebrated this season.