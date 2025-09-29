Smack are the ultimate Titans

It is true there are cliques and groups aligned for varying social reasons in the golf space. When golfers began to trace their roots back to school, the excitement hit the roof at the annual Clash of the Titans showpiece.

Formed in 2022, the championship played by teams of former students of schools has grown so fast that this year, organizers staged two legs at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in Kitante and Entebbe Club presented by Hima Cement.

And St Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack) seemed unstoppable at both courses, sealing their second title at Entebbe on Saturday with a total aggregate score of 725 points.

They lost the Entebbe leg by a stroke to 2024 winners Ntare School by a stroke with 368 but they had garnered 357 for a 17-stroke advantage the week prior in Kitante.

“Last year, we came second, it was a close call,” Smack’s captain Paul Habyarimana said after lifting the trophy he had received from Entebbe Club trustee Kiryowa Kiwanuka.

“This year, we organized better, much better numbers but also as inspiration to take the game back to school, we needed to win,” he said.

In Entebbe, Smack’s best player was Joseph Luyima with 42 points scored off handicap 28. The ever-jolly Peter Kagumya returned 39 points with 20 coming from the front nine.

Exuberant Louis Tumukunde, calm Nathan Mubiru, Jude Ochieng and senior golfer Alex Coutinho all scored 37 points each while former Entebbe Club chairman Innocent Kihika, Stephen Magero and Claver Serumaga made 35 points apiece.

“We had a good number of sessions, we played a couple of guys from Budo, to build up encouragement, we just got together better. We encouraged each other to play practice rounds on the courses we had to play.”

Habyarimana is also the manager for the national teams under Uganda Golf Union (UGU) and he feels this tournament that brings old boys and girls together is a trigger for development of the sport.

“We need to take the game of golf back to schools. Just like we have football, cricket leagues. It will inspire young golfers to come on board,” he added.

Title holders Ntare had come really close with Kevin Ninyesiga’s 43 points off handicap 21 leading that charge.

The championship’s inception is attributed to a class of 1995 from Namilyango College, often codenamed ‘Ngo95’ and it comprises Milton Edimu, Henry Nsubuga, Llyod Busuulwa among others.

“It was a group of Namilyango College boys that met in senior one in 1995, we came up with the idea and Edimu brought it to life,” admitted Nsubuga.

Namilyango this time finished third on 705 points, four behind Ntare, with George Afi returning 38 points in the Entebbe leg which raised 353 points. Nsubuga contributed 34.

Bweranyangi Girls was the best ladies’ school, with scores from Sharon Musiimenta, Patience Musiime Mugambe and Eva Asasiira beating the challenge from Maryhill High, Mt. St. Mary’s College Namagunga and Gayaza High.

A total 21 schools took part including Ndejje SSS who produced the senior winner in Entebbe - Charles Kabunga - with 37 points on count-back off handicap 25.

Kigezi High School was the best dressed school. The pomp, also spiked by the school uniform dress code during the 19th hole prize giving ceremony, attracted sponsors.

“This is a tournament that pulls people from the country or all over the region. And this is an opportunity for us to really bond and connect with the consumers of our products,” remarked Hima Cement’s brand and Communications manager Joan Kitawona.

Besides Hima, Stanbic Bank, Uganda Breweries, Fresh Dairy, Colossus, Bugiri Sugar, Wakefield and The Alchemist Bar backed up the tournament.

CLASH OF THE TITANS

ENTEBBE LEG RESULTS

SCHOOLS’ RESULTS

Overall Winner: St Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack) 725 points

1st Runner-Up: Ntare School 709 pts

2nd Runner-Up: Namilyango College 705 pts

Ladies’ School Winner: Bweranyangi Girls S.S 224 pts

Best Dressed School: Kigezi High School

INDIVIDUALS RESULTS

Seniors’ Winner 55+: Charles Kabunga 37 pts (c/b)

MEN’S RESULTS

GROUP A

Winner: Ellis Katwebaze 39 pts

Runner-Up: Sam Kacungira 38 pts

GROUP C

Winner: Herbert Musinguzi 45 pts

Runner-Up: Kevin Ninyesiga 43 pts

GROUP B

Winner: Andrew Kibaya 41 pts (c/b)

Runner-Up: Morgan Otile 41 pts

LADIES’ RESULTS

GROUP A

Winner: Anne Abeja 39 pts

Runner-Up: Catherine Wabomba 38 pts

GROUP B

Winner: Cathy Natukunda 42 pts

Runner-Up: Sharon Musimenta 41 pts

NEAREST TO THE PIN

L: Patricia Nakasi

M: Innocent Kihika

LONGEST DRIVE

L: Gloria Mbaguta

M: Paul Rukundo

CLASH OF THE TITANS

CAST OF WINNERS

2022: King’s College Budo

2023: Smack

2024: Ntare

2025: Smack