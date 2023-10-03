Ssali stands out at rising Katogo Series

Henry Ssali is an organized man. He loves neatness, not only from his days as a writer and editor at Daily Monitor but life in general.

Since opting to play golf in company of his long-time friend Darius Mugisha, Ssali is keen on playing structured golf.

He was on Saturday announced among the winners from a field of 141 players who competed at the fast-rising Katogo Invitational Series presented by I&M Bank at Entebbe Golf Club (EGC).

Playing a format called ‘Me Too’ where a player in a group could have room to ditch their less-than-desirable tee-shot for someone else’s in the group on any hole and this is limited to nine holes, Ssali’s style worked out.

He won the men’s Group C but as well had the best round of the day on the course after returning a score of 61 nett off handicap 32. “I teed off at lunch time but I was hungry to win, not hungry for food,” remarked Ssali after receiving his prize.

The managing director at Pivot Media ruled one bad hole but he scored four pars, made nine bogeys and four double bogeys. “I have developed my game across the board. I don’t blow hot and cold. I play in regulations.

“It’s now mostly bogeys and pars but very soon when I start doing more pars than bogeys, I will be a scratch player,” added the former SQOOP magazine editor at Daily Monitor.

Meanwhile, Kin Kariisa was over the moon after he won the men’s longest drive prize on par-5 Hole No.1 after a stellar tee-shot of 380 yards. “I executed it very well for very good yardage,” Kariisa said, later receiving a thumbs up from his friends.

The ‘Me Too’ format eased life for nearly the entire field except a few who didn’t request to switch their ball placings. “It is an interesting format,” admitted Elly ‘Sober’ Mukasa.

Mukasa admits that together with Kiwanuka and Andrew Kibaya, they had opted to incorporate Morris Ongwench in their group in hope for the ‘Me Too’ requests, only for the latter to play unexpectedly off-colour.

“We thought we would get shots off Ongwech but in this, it teaches you to play your own game and focus on your shots,” added Mukasa.

There was no hole-in-one despite a Renault car presented by sponsors Merca Limited who distribute cars from Victoria Motors, in partnership with GA Insurance but the Katogo Series is growing.

Indeed after a third round where group winners won air tickets from RwandAir to Nairobi, Katogo captain Hannington Mpiima admitted that they are seeking to grow their four-leg annual championship further.

“I have had talks with my friend the (Kenyan) ambassador H.E Maj. Gen. George Owino so that we can delve into the richness of the region in terms of integrating multi-nationals within the region. The best we can do is to grow brands and Katogo is growing,” remarked Mpiima.

Katogo is an EGC membership franchise bred from a group of about 20 players who used to share a ‘Katogo’ meal thanks to Kiryowa Kiwanuka and Edward Kabuuchu after a round.

From humble beginnings in 2008, it now has a size of 103 members with Mpiima announcing Steven Kitamirike, Charles Kabunga and Luwum Adoch as the latest to join. Katogo’s rival group is called Kabalaza.

I&M BANK KATOGO INVITATIONAL SERIES

THIRD LEG RESULTS

TOP LADY PLAYERS

Diana Nabukenya 66 nett

Anne Njeru 67 nett

Patricia Nakasi 68 nett (c/b)

GROUP WINNERS - MEN

A: Alexander Matsiko 65 nett

B: Herbert Olowo 63 nett (c/b)

C: Henry Ssali 61 nett

LONGEST DRIVE - LADIES

Hole No.1: Faith Namara

Hole No.7: Maxi Byenkya

LONGEST DRIVE - MEN

Hole No.1: Kin Kariisa

Hole No.7: Peter Magona