Ssekibejja goes for Open glory, again

And so, the opening two events of five at the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open are complete at Uganda Golf Club (UGC).





Peace Kabasweka is the new Ladies Open champion while Steven Katwiremu and Roza Mbilizi Madaro could narrate their own stories of victory at the Seniors Open for a while.





The focus now turns to the 82nd Uganda Amateur Open which tees-off with a classic field of 127 players taking to the par-72 course in Kitante on Wednesday.

Defending champion Andrew Ssekibejja is the respectably the man to watch. He has maintained a low profile for a year since beating the field by a margin of five shots with the best aggregate score of 295 gross at his home course - the Lake Victoria Serena Resort & Spa in Kigo.

The 28-year-old feels redefined ahead of the next four days. “My game changed, I play much better than last year,” he said. His handicap has lowered from four to scratch.

Yet, Ssekibejja is not blowing his trumpet. “And now, I have everything I need. I am hoping to put up a good performance,” he calmly stated.

Perhaps, there was a feeling that Ssekibejja was ‘at home’ during the Open last year but not at Kitante this time. “A good player remains a good player, that’s all I can say,” Ssekibejja replied.

He is pursuing an elusive Open title, something only one man - Ronald Otile in 2015 and 2016 - has achieved in about two decades.

“I won’t say much but I am ready. We are going to face the same conditions. Just keep the balls on the fairways and hit the greens in regulation,” he added.

Bar Otile, no other man has won back-to-back titles since Deo Akope did a hat-trick from 2000-2002.

And that could be the fuel that the challengers will need to bring to Ssekibejja. That includes 2021 winner Joseph Cwinyaai, who won the Venus Open and Mayombo Open titles at his home club in Fort Portal.

“Winning is all I want. One has to be patient and calm on the course during the four rounds because every hole matters and counts,” said handicap +2 player Cwinyaai, who also came seventh at the Kenya Amateur Stroke-play Championship.

Meanwhile, Joseph Kasozi, Titus Okwong, national team players Ibrahim Bagalana and Godfrey Nsubuga, who competed at the Africa Region IV Golf Championships in Ethiopia back in June, are looking to state their claim too.

The aforementioned quartet took positions three to seven at Kigo last year. They have matured and they will shape conversations at the Kitante clubhouse over the 72 holes.

The field has attracted players from the USA, Tanzania, Rwanda and Kenya particularly experienced Simon Karari. And, the stage is capable of presenting a surprise act, like Michael Tumusiime did to finish second last year.