Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Sseruwo more wants after Entebbe win

Winners gather on the podium monthly in Entebbe. 

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

His first overall win came at the I&M Katogo Series alongside his playing partner Moses Ochole back in August.

Mulungi Sseruwo insists he will not rest yet in pursuit of a better golf craft on the course despite winning the Entebbe Monthly Tee event.

The handicap 28 player certainly knows his index will lower after returning 63 nett at the MTN-sponsored showpiece to beat the field at the par-71 course last weekend.

“I feel like the hard work on the range has been worth it,” Sseruwo said. “But whilst I appreciate the win, I still have tons of work to do, I feel like I should not take the foot of the pedal.”

Related

He has been a member at Entebbe since the beginning of 2022 and this marked his second overall win in three months.

On Saturday, Sseruwo got a bulk of things right, especially from the tees to the pins. “Reduce on the aggressiveness, striving for regulation +1 on all holes and aiming for not more than two putts per hole,” he said.

And it seemed to work for the corporate finance analyst. Sseruwo made five pars on par-3 Holes No.10, No.12 and No.16, par-4 Holes No.13 and No.14 and he made eight bogeys on the day.

“I am confident that with the right guidance and effort, I will have reduced those double/triple bogeys significantly by this time next year,” he added. 

His first overall win came at the I&M Katogo Series alongside his playing partner Moses Ochole back in August.

OCTOBER MTN MONTHLY TEE RESULTS

Overall Winner: Mulungi Sseruwo 63 nett

Guest Winner: Bryan Mbasa 58 nett

Seniors’ Winner 55+: Richard Mucunguzi 69 nett

LADIES’ RESULTS

GROUP A

Winner: Rukia Nalwoga 69 nett

Runner-Up: Maxi Byenkya 75 nett

GROUP B

Winner: Peace Hellen 66 nett (c/b)

Runner-Up: Barbra Kiwanuka 66 nett

MENS’ RESULTS

GROUP A

Winner: Joseph Adrapi 71 nett

Runner-Up: Michael Tumusiime 72 nett (c/b)

GROUP B

Winner: Collins Aritua 65 nett

Runner-Up: Arthur Arinaitwe 67 nett

GROUP C

Winner: Jamil Maningi 67 nett

Runner-Up: Musa Baguma 69 nett




In the headlines