Sseruwo more wants after Entebbe win

Mulungi Sseruwo insists he will not rest yet in pursuit of a better golf craft on the course despite winning the Entebbe Monthly Tee event.

The handicap 28 player certainly knows his index will lower after returning 63 nett at the MTN-sponsored showpiece to beat the field at the par-71 course last weekend.

“I feel like the hard work on the range has been worth it,” Sseruwo said. “But whilst I appreciate the win, I still have tons of work to do, I feel like I should not take the foot of the pedal.”

He has been a member at Entebbe since the beginning of 2022 and this marked his second overall win in three months.

On Saturday, Sseruwo got a bulk of things right, especially from the tees to the pins. “Reduce on the aggressiveness, striving for regulation +1 on all holes and aiming for not more than two putts per hole,” he said.

And it seemed to work for the corporate finance analyst. Sseruwo made five pars on par-3 Holes No.10, No.12 and No.16, par-4 Holes No.13 and No.14 and he made eight bogeys on the day.

“I am confident that with the right guidance and effort, I will have reduced those double/triple bogeys significantly by this time next year,” he added.

His first overall win came at the I&M Katogo Series alongside his playing partner Moses Ochole back in August.

OCTOBER MTN MONTHLY TEE RESULTS

Overall Winner: Mulungi Sseruwo 63 nett

Guest Winner: Bryan Mbasa 58 nett

Seniors’ Winner 55+: Richard Mucunguzi 69 nett

LADIES’ RESULTS

GROUP A

Winner: Rukia Nalwoga 69 nett

Runner-Up: Maxi Byenkya 75 nett

GROUP B

Winner: Peace Hellen 66 nett (c/b)

Runner-Up: Barbra Kiwanuka 66 nett

MENS’ RESULTS

GROUP A

Winner: Joseph Adrapi 71 nett

Runner-Up: Michael Tumusiime 72 nett (c/b)

GROUP B

Winner: Collins Aritua 65 nett

Runner-Up: Arthur Arinaitwe 67 nett

GROUP C

Winner: Jamil Maningi 67 nett

Runner-Up: Musa Baguma 69 nett







