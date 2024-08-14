Stanbic, NTV excel at Watoto Golf Tournament

The Uganda Golf Club (UGC)'s Kitante course was alive with excitement on August 10 as the Watoto Golf Tournament teed off in support of the Hope Vocational and Technical Institute (HVTI).

This annual event, a beacon of philanthropy and community spirit, aimed to raise funds – Shs300m for equipping young adults with essential job skills.

Deserved winners

In a display of skill and strategy, Team Stanbic Two emerged victorious, claiming the top spot with a score of 108 stableford points on countback. The team, consisting of Dennis Kawalya, Stephen Magero, Brian Omeda and Jacob Byamukama showcased exceptional teamwork and precision to secure their win and deservedly won two business classtickets to Dubai and Johannesburg courtesy of Uganda Airlines.

The runners-up were Team NTV, comprising of (UGC) Lady Captain Wendy Angu’deyo, Uganda Ladies Golf Union (ULGU) president Doreen Mwesigye, Rosette Tugume, and Mark Mayen. Their impressive performance earned them second place, and they were rewarded with a two-night stay at Onomo Hotel each.

Among the standout individual performances, David Batanda clinched the men’s overall title with a haul of 44 points, securing a luxurious stay at the Sambiya River Lodge. Mwesigye topped the ladies leaderboard with 46 points to earn herself another two nights’ stay at Onomo Hotel.

The Junior Winner was Lucas Kimara, who impressed with a well-earned victory, while former UGC Lady Captain Katy Kabenge and Patrick Kagoro adjudged best female and male senior winners.

Noble cause

The Watoto Golf Tournament is more than just a competition; it is a vital fundraiser for Watoto's Hope Vocational and Technical Institute. The event successfully raised significant funds, contributing towards the development of vocational schools and farming projects.

This initiative aims to create a brighter future for Uganda’s youth by providing them with the skills needed for the job market.

The tournament saw generous support from various sponsors and partners, including Equity Bank, which contributed UGX 10 million, and Uganda Airlines, which offered four business class tickets.

Other notable sponsors included Opportunity Bank, Roke Telkom, CFAO Suzuki, Pepsi, Stanbic Bank, Power FM, NTV Uganda, Aquafina, Fairway Hotel, and Onomo Hotel.

WATOTO GOLF TOURNEY

Top Three Teams

Stanbic Two 108 c/b

NTV 108 c/b

Stanbic Five 108

Overall Winners

M: David Batanda 44 points

L: Doreen Mwesigye 46

Seniors Winner

M: Patrick Kagoro 40 points

L: Katy Kabenge 38

Watoto Leaders Winners

Julius Rwotlonyo 36 points

Isaac Nsereko 26

Nearest To The Pin

M: Anthony Kituuka

L: Peace Kabasweka

Longest Drive

M: Tarzan Lubega

L: Judith Komugisha

Piga Mingi