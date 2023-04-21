Stellar last show sends Uganda to Golf World Cup

In the end, hosts Uganda salvaged pride by fighting off competition from two opponents Zimbabwe and Zambia in the boys’ category to finish second at the All-Africa Junior Team Golf Championships in Kigo.

The quartet of captain Reagan Akena, Juma Abiti, Abdul Kakeeto and Ibrahim Ssemakula together with coach Flavia Namakula afforded to walk with swagger to tournament prize giving ceremony at the Commonwealth Resort in Munyonyo last evening after sealing one of the two available tickets to the Junior Golf World Cup due June in Japan.

“We had the belief because we were home,” remarked Akena after the team had rallied from fourth place overnight finish with an aggregate team total of 940, 90 strokes behind winners South Africa.

They were tied with Zambia and both were five strokes adrift of Zimbabwe while Egypt was a stroke ahead in third after Day Three action on Wednesday.

By then, classic South Africa were already assured of the trophies and slots to the World Cup in both categories with the charge spearheaded by best individual players; Jack Buchanan and Kyra Van Kan who finished on best aggregate scores of three-under 285 over 72 holes.

The Ugandan teenagers turned on the lights in the final round at the par-72 course with evergreen Abiti returning one-over 73 comprising three birdies and an eagle on the Hole par-5 No.17 green to finish joint-third on the day’s leaderboard.

“We were under a lot of pressure to be the first at this tournament. But we later accepted we couldn’t get first place and focused on getting to Japan,” said handicap three player Akena from Lugazi’s Mehta Golf Club.

There was still some pressure at the end coming in from the Zimbabweans after their best Michael Wallace had returned 73 too.

But the troops from Harare had their hopes buried when Vincent Chidambazina wobbled with a birdie-less round of 82 comprising six bogeys and the two crushing double-bogeys at the Holes No.17 and par-4 No.18.

“We were just patient and we accepted the scores that had kept coming. We had the belief because we were home,” Akena added. Zimbabwe finished fourth, a stroke behind third-placed Zambia who had 944.

Uganda will now play at the World Cup for the second time after the quartet of Michael Alunga, Ibrahim Aliga, Denis Asaba and Joel Basalaine played at the 2019 edition held at the par-72 course at Chukyo Golf Club in Toyota City, Aichi.

Meanwhile, girls’ captain Frista Birabwa finished ninth on the individuals’ leaderboard but the entire trio together with Winnie Musuya and Vivian Achen finished fourth overall with an aggregate total of 691, 29 strokes adrift of third-placed Kenya.

BOYS’ INDIVIDUAL FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Jack Buchanan (RSA) 73 69 70 73 285

2 Amilkar Bhana (RSA) 78 70 70 70 288

3 Keagan Crosbie (RSA) 71 70 78 70 289

4 Jaden Deltel (RSA) 73 73 71 73 290

5 Todd Parker (ZIM) 79 71 72 74 296

6 Michael Wallace (ZIM) 77 80 70 73 300

7 Juma Abiti (UGA) 78 78 76 76 308

8 Krish Beiju Shah (KEN) 80 77 80 74 311

9 Mohamed Amr (EGY) 75 74 80 83 312

10 Leornard Chibwe (ZAM) 77 80 81 75 313

T17 Reagan Akena (UGA) 80 82 85 73 320

20 Abdul Kakeeto (UGA) 84 80 81 78 323

21 Ibrahim Ssemakula (UGA) 74 86 88 77 325

GIRLS’ INDIVIDUAL FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Kyra Van Kan (RSA) 71 69 76 69 285

2 Jasmine Furstenburg (RSA) 76 76 75 81 308

3 Primrose Chikwaya (ZIM) 82 75 78 75 310

4 Zane Kleynhans (RSA) 78 82 76 79 315

5 Chanelle Wangari (KEN) 80 82 79 76 317

T6 Kudzai Mandava (ZIM) 85 81 81 83 330

T6 Mariam Masiya (ZIM) 87 78 78 87 330

8 Isra Bou Amor (TUN) 87 88 83 82 340

9 Frista Birabwa (UGA) 86 82 91 88 347

10 Yaone Mokgatle (BOT) 97 85 85 82 349

11 Winnie Musuya (UGA) 83 92 86 91 352

16 Vivian Achen (UGA) 88 89 98 86 361

BOYS TEAMS’ FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 South Africa 850

2 Uganda 940

3 Zambia 944

4 Zimbabwe 945

5 Namibia 953

6 Kenya 956

7 Tunisia 964

8 Egypt 965

9 Mauritius 972

10 Tanzania 1007

11 Malawi 1030

12 Botswana 1066

13 Gabon 1112

14 Cote d’Ivoire 1113

GIRLS TEAMS’ FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 South Africa 592

2 Zimbabwe 634

3 Kenya 662

4 Uganda 691

5 Tunisia 703

6 Zambia 715

7 Egypt 718

8 Mauritius 742

9 Botswana 772

10 Tanzania 891