Stepanovic’s day but form impresses Osekeny

Dejan Stepanovic emerged from a long spell of drought to claim the honour as the overall winner of the MTN Monthly Tee tournament at Entebbe Golf Club at the weekend.

Playing off handicap 20, the Serbian who works with the United Nations was in a class of his own after he returned an unmatched score of 66 nett at the par-71 course on Saturday.

But, there are more small wins from the event. Ronald Osekeny is enjoying arguably his best since choosing to play the game in 2017.

He won the Group B category at this tournament for the second month in a row after he returned a score of 66 nett off handicap 16.

“I am on form, of late, because I am getting the driver shots long and on the fairways,” he happily said.

Last month, he returned 68 nett off handicap 17, a day after winning the EGC Idd Social with 39 stableford points. On Saturday however, he secured one birdie on the par-4 Hole No.4 to accompany seven pars.

That helped him to cushion some eight bogeys and the two standout double-bogeys on Holes par-3 No.8 and par-4 No.9.

“My short game has also significantly improved. I now need to work on the putting because for example, I three-putted severally missing 3 possible and easy birdies,” he added.

There could be more room to improve for Osekeny, as well as Stepanovic who had his handicap at 25 at the start of 2022.

ENTEBBE MTN MONTHLY TEE

MAY LEG RESULTS

Overall winner: Dejan Stepanovic 63 nett

Seniors Winner (55+): James Matsiko 73 nett

Guest Winner: Raymond Ekwamu 65 nett

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: John Muchiri 71 nett (c/b)

B: Ronald Osekeny 66 nett

C: Brian Cable 70 nett

LADIES