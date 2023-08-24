Stiffer competition awaits field at Serena63 Series

The Serena63 Golf Series has had humble beginnings at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa in Kigo.

The I&M Bank-sponsored event attracted a field of 97 players at the previous quarterly leg held in May. Owing to her proximity with the fine course, Leenah Halai rose to win it off handicap 50.

Such surprise cards are rare and stiff competition now awaits Halai and the rest of the field when the August Mug of Mugs leg on the Serena63 Series tees-off starting Friday morning.

The field at the par-72 course has been attracted by the finely set logistics by the sponsors and Kigo management led by golf director Theodore van Rooyen.

“We are on your side,” remarked head of marketing and corporate communications at I&M Bank Annette Nakiyaga while preaching the bank’s proven solidarity with the game

“We try to go out of our way in every way possible to ensure this competition scales the greatest of heights.

"As we continue to ensure this turns out to be the best golfing experience in the country, it’s also an opportunity to practically engage our customers as we deliver on I&M Bank’s purpose of empowering prosperity, with the aim of transforming lives across the region,” she said.

The previous round had a number of reputable faces turn up with awards such as Quarterly Order of Merit, Members Order of Merit, and Mug of Mugs podium on offer.