Swimmers ready for dip after 20 months

Swimmers ready to take a dive during the national trials held at Greenhill Academy in September. This weekend they compete for their club   Photo / Ismail Kezaala

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Swimming. About 20 clubs and more than 200 swimmers will particpate in this weekend’s National Championships having been postponed thrice due to Covid-19 induced lockdown. 

For the first time in 20 months, local clubs will tussle for supremacy in the Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) National Championships at Greenhill Academy – Kibuli.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.