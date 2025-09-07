Teamwork pays as King’s College Budo lift golf title

King’s College Budo emerged overall winners of the 2025 Uganda Inter-Schools Golf Championship after a day of thrilling swings at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa in Kigo, Wakiso District.

The championship, now in its fourth edition, drew over 150 youngsters from 13 schools, confirming its place as the biggest grassroots golf competition in the country.

Budo clinched the top gong ahead of Taibah International School in second and St Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack) in third, thanks to a well-prepared squad anchored on teamwork.

Arianna Jenny Tumwesigye of North Green School won the girls U-10 category.

Good preps

“Kings College Budo was the overall victor, thanks to the good preparations we had with team training. We also used the teamwork elements,” team captain Kyle Mugabi said after lifting the trophy from Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa’s golf director Theo Van Rooyen.

The youngsters competed across various age categories. Miracle Abisha Namanya and Jenny Arianna Tumwesigye stood tallest as the best male and female individuals, with Tumwesigye also bossing the Girls 10 & Under cluster.

L-R: Kenan Tayebwa of Kabojja, Ithiel Hans Tayebwa from Tamaris Christian International School and Kabojja's Luke Karton.

Other standouts included Kenan Tayebwa in Boys 10 & Under, Patricia Mbeiza in Girls 11-14, Nichole Martinez Nahabwe in Girls 15-18, and Mathew Katooro in Boys 15-18.

Grateful to all

Event organizer Les Brown heaped praise on the partners that made the event tick.

“We are humbled for a successful fourth edition of the Uganda Inter-Schools Golf Championship hosted at Lake Victoria Serena. We thank the schools, players, coaches, sponsors as KCB Bank and the other partners for the collective effort,” Brown said.

The event was powered by KCB Bank alongside Blue Phoenix Sports Limited, Stawisha & Golf – Health and Wealth, Duara Green Nurseries, Green Elevate Africa and the Lake Victoria Golf Resort & Spa.

Individual winners from different categories display their prizes.

Country director Ernest Kiggundu pledged continuity:

“As Stawisha and Golf, Health and Wealth, we are tailor-made to organize the best sports events with a professional touch. We remain committed to more successful championships in the subsequent years.”

2025 Uganda Inter-Schools Golf Championship:

Teams Performance:

Overall winner: King’s College Budo

2nd: Taibah International School

3rd: St Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack)

Individuals:

M: Miracle Abisha Namanya

F: Jenny Arianna Tumwesigye

10 & Under:

F: Jenny Arianna Tumwesigye

M: Kenan Tayebwa

11-14 years:

F: Patricia Mbeiza

M: Miracle Abisha Namanya

15-18 years:

F: Nichole Martinez Nahabwe

M: Mathew Katooro

Numbers

150+: Youngsters That Competed

13: Schools That Took Part

4th: Edition Of The Championship