Teamwork pays as King’s College Budo lift golf title
What you need to know:
Youth At Forefront. The fourth edition of the KCB Bank powered Uganda Inter-Schools Golf Championship lived up to the billing at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa in Kigo as King’s College Budo showcased teamwork and depth to swing to overall victory.
King’s College Budo emerged overall winners of the 2025 Uganda Inter-Schools Golf Championship after a day of thrilling swings at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa in Kigo, Wakiso District.
The championship, now in its fourth edition, drew over 150 youngsters from 13 schools, confirming its place as the biggest grassroots golf competition in the country.
Budo clinched the top gong ahead of Taibah International School in second and St Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack) in third, thanks to a well-prepared squad anchored on teamwork.
Good preps
“Kings College Budo was the overall victor, thanks to the good preparations we had with team training. We also used the teamwork elements,” team captain Kyle Mugabi said after lifting the trophy from Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa’s golf director Theo Van Rooyen.
The youngsters competed across various age categories. Miracle Abisha Namanya and Jenny Arianna Tumwesigye stood tallest as the best male and female individuals, with Tumwesigye also bossing the Girls 10 & Under cluster.
Other standouts included Kenan Tayebwa in Boys 10 & Under, Patricia Mbeiza in Girls 11-14, Nichole Martinez Nahabwe in Girls 15-18, and Mathew Katooro in Boys 15-18.
Grateful to all
Event organizer Les Brown heaped praise on the partners that made the event tick.
“We are humbled for a successful fourth edition of the Uganda Inter-Schools Golf Championship hosted at Lake Victoria Serena. We thank the schools, players, coaches, sponsors as KCB Bank and the other partners for the collective effort,” Brown said.
The event was powered by KCB Bank alongside Blue Phoenix Sports Limited, Stawisha & Golf – Health and Wealth, Duara Green Nurseries, Green Elevate Africa and the Lake Victoria Golf Resort & Spa.
Country director Ernest Kiggundu pledged continuity:
“As Stawisha and Golf, Health and Wealth, we are tailor-made to organize the best sports events with a professional touch. We remain committed to more successful championships in the subsequent years.”
2025 Uganda Inter-Schools Golf Championship:
Teams Performance:
Overall winner: King’s College Budo
2nd: Taibah International School
3rd: St Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack)
Individuals:
M: Miracle Abisha Namanya
F: Jenny Arianna Tumwesigye
10 & Under:
F: Jenny Arianna Tumwesigye
M: Kenan Tayebwa
11-14 years:
F: Patricia Mbeiza
M: Miracle Abisha Namanya
15-18 years:
F: Nichole Martinez Nahabwe
M: Mathew Katooro
Numbers
150+: Youngsters That Competed
13: Schools That Took Part
4th: Edition Of The Championship
3: The Top schools: Budo, Taibah, Smack