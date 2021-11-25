Teen Akena in charge of Open 

Gauntlet.  Akena led a four-man Ugandan contingent at the top after Day One. Photo / Eddie Chicco

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Baby assassin. Little-known senior three student Reagan Akena from Julian High School near Lugazi’s Mehta Club leads the 80th Amateur Open by a shot after four birdies and three bogeys on Day One at Entebbe yesterday. There is still three days left to play.

Just like the 71st Ladies Open last week, the 80th Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Open too presented a surprise Day One leader in youngster Reagan Akena at Entebbe yesterday.

