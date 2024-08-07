Tela, Abeja top MTN August Monthly Tee

Dennis Tela and Anne Abeja delivered standout performances at the MTN August Monthly Tee, held on Saturday, August 3, at the Entebbe Golf Club. This monthly competition, culminating in December with the coveted Mug of Mugs winner for both men’s and ladies’ categories, saw exceptional golf action.

Tela clinched the title of overall winner with an impressive nett score of 65, showcasing his golfing prowess in a highly competitive field. Elite amateur Michael Tumusiime, last year’s Uganda Amateur Golf Open second runner-up, topped the Men’s Group A with a score of 72, winning on countback against the classy veteran John Muchiri.

In the Men’s Group B category, Oscar Semawere emerged victorious after carding 69 nett, narrowly edging out his close friend and ‘Matchplay’ playing partner Marvin Kagoro by one shot.

Standing tall

Group C was notched by the hosting club chairman, Jacob Byamukama, with 70 nett, defeating hard-working Fred Kabanda on countback.

Former Uganda Ladies Golf Union (ULGU) president Anne Abeja was in good nick,too, with a score of one-under 70 as last year’s overall winner, Bridget Basiima, took the consolation second place with 71.

Group B was dominated by Pamela Tumusiime who shot 67 nett to edge Peace Hellen (69) by two strokes.

Other winners included Susan Knight (seniors’ category +55) with 71 nett and Robert Mabano (guests) with 69 nett countback. The next MTN Monthly Tee will take place on September 21st, continuing the journey toward the Mug of Mugs finale in December.

MTN AUGUST MONTHLY TEE

Overall winner

Dennis Tela 65 nett

Group Winners – Men

A: Micheal Tumusiime 72 nett c/b

B: Oscar Semawere 69

C: Jacob Byamukama 70

Group Winners – Ladies

A: Anne Abeja 70 nett

B: Pamela Tumusiime 67

Seniors Winner (55+)

Susan Knight 71

Guests Winner