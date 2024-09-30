Tela, Arinaitwe steal show at Katogo Series

The annual Katogo Golf Series at Entebbe Club is synonymous with its unique playing formats. And while this four-round tourney presented by I&M Bank still brings the best players to the fore, they are usually not regular faces.

And on Saturday, it was the pairing of Dennis Tela and Arthur Arinaitwe code named ‘Team Catapult’ who conquered a big field of 174 players via a unique format of ‘Russian Chicago Stableford’ to win at the par-71 course.

Tela and Arinaitwe emerged victorious with 82 points scored over the front nine on a day hampered by rain. The rain delayed several pairings at round lunchtime, leaving many without completing all 18 holes.

It prompted a change in the tournament regulations. “Winners were determined by only the front nine… the rain caused us to lose a lot of time and some pairings didn’t finish,” announced tournament director Paul Kaheru.

And hence, a stellar start turned out just perfect for the two handicap 27 players Tela and Arinaitwe to smile home to a litany of rewards from sponsors Rwandair, Lake Victoria Serena Resort & Spa and I&M Bank.

“It was team play at best,” Tela told this paper. The Russian Chicago Stableford required players to score individual points per hole and thereafter multiply for a team score on each hole.

A nett par score for example resulted in two points and if both players scored that on the par-5 Hole No.1, then the team’s score would be four points. A nett eagle score yielded four points but if a partner scored nett double bogey, which yielded zero, the team score on a hole would end up as zero.

However, Tela and Arinaitwe breezed through. “Firstly, the plan was not to scratch any holes because if anyone scratched a hole, the effort from the other partner would go to waste,” said Tela.

Their best two holes were par-4 Holes No.4 and No.5. “Our best hole was No.4 where I made par and my partner made bogey, earning the team 32 points.

“Teeing off early at 7:20am meant that we had no pressure behind our group. The plan was to play a bogey game and take less risks since our handicaps were high, play favourable irons and avoid the trees. This worked for the team,” added Tela.

Tela began playing in 2015 but only began giving the game more competitively this time this year while Arinaitwe is over the moon for this first overall win in his first year of golf.

I&M KATOGO GOLF SERIES

RUSSIAN CHICAGO STABLEFORD PRIZE STRUCTURE

Overall Winning Pair: Dennis Tela & Arthur Arinaitwe 82 points

Runner-up Pairing: Isiah Tugumenawe & Christopher Magezi 57 pts

Ladies Best Pairing: Dinah Ongol & Flora Ihunde 55 pts (c/b)

NEAREST TO THE PIN

L: Peace Kabasweka

M: Robbins Mwehairwe

LONGEST DRIVE

L: Meron Kyomugisha

M: Joseph Bogera