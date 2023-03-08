Thrill of Absa MKO Pro-Am grips Ugandans

Excitement has been immense for Uganda’s top amateur golfers during the Pro-Am of last year’s Tusker Malt Lager Uganda Open at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa in Kigo.

Their reward, courtesy of Absa Uganda, was to play to mix and mingle with global golfing stars in the Pro-Am of the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club, for the second successive year.

Playing in the DP World Tour event is not something many amateur golfers dream of and more professionals as justified by the case that Uganda has just one – Ronald Rugumayo that made the cut as a top-two non-Kenyan finisher in the regional Safari Tour whose best 10 earn automatic tickets to European Tour competition.

Generous offer

The offer from Absa Uganda was to sponsor five Ugandan professionals, if they make the cut and a similar number of amateurs. Unfortunately one Ugandan pro, Rugumayo, made the cut to the benefit of the amateurs whose numbers were raised from five to nine.

The nine; Andrew Arinaitwe, Harry Hakiza, Allan Mugisha, Raymond Ekwamu, Edrine Wasike Angelo, Aloysius Bingi, Herbert Kamuntu, and two lady golfers Bernadette Musanabera and Wu Weiling, who go by the moniker ‘Team Absa’ have been lined in foursomes that boast of an elite professional apiece.

“I have attended the event before and I am looking forward to grasping some tips from the professionals so that I can improve. I want to see how they manipulate and manage the game,” said Hakiza – a 16-handicapper from Entebbe Club.

“This is a first experience for me and I am super excited. I have done a lot of research about the Muthaiga and I know it’s an exquisite course,” chipped in handicap 27 golfer Ekwamu.

Connections & impact

“The things I have seen on TV are what I am going to experience now. I am a new golfer and I will pick up as much as I can on this trip,” said rookie Kamuntu.

“I am glad we are bringing possibilities to life and our pledge is to change the communities we live in. We supported Rugumayo (Shs18) and now the amateurs. I played with Thomas Detry from Belgium and I am now hoping I can make more connections,” said David Wandera, Absa Uganda’s Executive Director and Head of Markets.

In Wednesday’s lavish Pro-Am, Rugumayo will tee off at 12.40pm and have three amateurs; Naeem Pasta, Javier Menchen and Laban Wangari for company.

MAGICAL KENYA OPEN

Tournament details

Dates: Mar 8–12, 2023

Course: Muthaiga Golf Club

Course Par: 71

Yardage: 7,228 yards (6,609 m).

Pro-Am Day: Today

Pro-Am Field: 204 players

Main Tee-off: Tomorrow

Field: 135 professionals

Purse: €1,750,000 (Sh6.8b)