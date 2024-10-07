Tooro talent factory that keeps giving

As you journey through the tranquil expanse of Kibale National Park, past picturesque Tooro tea plantations and rows of methodical trees near Fort Portal, an equally captivating sight welcomes you to the Tourism City.



The 110-year-old Tooro Golf Club (TGC) lies on your right as you enter the Central Business District, with its nine-hole par 70 course beautifully nestled in calming harmony with the undulating Boma Hills.



TGC House sits on Fort Gerry-cum-Portal, which was established by the British in 1893 to defend Tooro Kingdom against attacks by Bunyoro. The Fort is one of Uganda’s recognised 450 national sites.



With its founding associated with the country’s colonial history, TGC is one of Uganda’s most enduring sporting facilities having survived political upheavals and land grabs through the years.



So enduring it also boasts of one of the most durable golfers in Emmanuel Basaliza Apuuli, alias Mzee Kijana.



Basaliza, who played with legendary Sadi Onito, will be 99 this December, just 11 years younger than TGC.



It is at the club he started playing in the 1960s before going professional in 1974, winning regional trophies - with the Western Open in 1975 his highlight.



“Tooro Club gives me fond memories,” Basaliza, who started as a greenkeeper, progressed to house member, club captain, trustee and now a life member, told the Club Centurion Magazine.



“I thank God for the gift of life to see the institution still strong. It is my second home.”



Basaliza embodies the enduring spirit of TGC, a spirit perfectly captured by the club’s Latin motto, “Meliora per ardua” (Better Through Adversity).



TGC contribution to national teams

This resilience is evident in both the club’s history and its ongoing contributions to Ugandan golf.



Stephen Kasaija, alias Tiger Woods, and George Kituku led from the front for Tooro in the 90s and 2000s.



But TGC did not produce a national champion until 2015 when Ronald Otile's remarkable victories in both the Uganda Amateurs Open and the Professionals Open (the latter as an amateur guest) opened the account.



The feat was a result of years of dedicated contributions to both senior and junior national teams, solidifying TGC's dominance in subsequent years.



When Uganda won the 2014 EA Challenge Trophy, TGC had the then national junior skipper Otile, Adolf Muhumuza and Ronald Rugumayo on the nine-man national team.



Daniel Baguma then joined Tooro club-mates Otile and Rugumayo and five other Ugandan golfers to defend the trophy at the 2015 edition in Kigali.



Still in 2015, Uganda won their maiden Africa Zone V1 title with captain Muhumuza, sibling Lawrence Muhenda, and Otile leading the Tooro legion in the eight-man national team.



The following year, Uganda won their third straight EA Challenge Trophy in Addis Ababa, with five of seven national team players including Muhumuza, Rugumayo, Joseph Cwinyaai, Otile and Daniel Baguma all coming from TGC.



The rest of Tooro-bred male golfers to represent the country include Richard Baguma, Titus Okwong, Dennis Asaba, David Kamulindwa, Abdul Kakeeto and Emmanuel Jakisa.



Period of Open wins, Rugumayo magic

Individually, Otile’s three national amateur open titles in 2015, 2016 and 2018 put him in a special class.



His 2017 was only interrupted by teammate Rugumayo in a four-year Tooro Club domination.



The run was briefly interrupted by Kenyans John Lejirma and Daniel Nduva in 2019 and 2020 before the national title returned to Fort Portal when Cwinyaai finally laid his hand on it in 2021.



Cwinyaai finished third in 2022 and 2023, and second this year, with Okwong ending in third and Abdul Kakeeto tied for sixth in Entebbe, where Lugazi’s Joseph Akena claimed the Open.



Beyond the borders, Rugumayo broke barriers when he became the first-ever Ugandan to make the cut on the DP World Tour (European Tour) during the Magical Kenya Open in Kenya in February.



Tooro Lady Captain Peace Kabasweka, too, raised the women's flag when she became the first player from the club to win the Uganda Ladies Open title in 2023.



Success at home has also seen TGC stars like Otile, Okwong, Daniel Baguma, and recently Rugumayo land opportunities to study in South Africa and the USA.



What is the Magic behind TGC's success?

But while the accomplishments of golfers like Otile and Rugumayo are impressive, TGC's success is rooted in an institution-wide commitment to nurturing young talent and instilling a culture of discipline.



This holistic approach ensures that each player not only excels on the greens but also develops personal integrity and resilience off the course.



“Discipline,” asserted Kasaija, who coached most of the mentioned players on the national team, “is the foundation. Without it, talent is wasted.”



Kituku agreed. “Staying in school and discipline. As long as you do those, you'll be supported.”



Kabasweka, who has won the Uganda (2023) and Tanzania Ladies Open (2019) titles plus seven other regional competitions, attributes her success to TGC.



“We are blessed that the management handles the young players as parents,” she told Monitor.



“They give us the opportunity to access the golf course and play anytime we feel like playing.



“At some other clubs, artisans and caddies are restricted but here, once there is a competition, they give everyone a chance.”



For Otile, whose journey from local greens to international fairways is a testament to a firm club background, representing Tooro and Uganda isn’t just a dream - it is a responsibility. “The most important days of my life,” he said.



Otile’s message to his peers is clear. “Stay in school, believe in yourself and work hard no matter the situation.”



TGC & Afriyea Golf Academy

TGC’s success has - for a good measure - been achieved through a fairly good artisan program.



But as times moved, members found themselves scratching their heads for a more sustainable system.



And not long, stars aligned through their own Isaiah Mwesige. Mwesige started out playing golf with the Muhumuzas. But along the way, he figured he was meant to give back in a different way.



As such, he fully focused on his education. After his studies, Mwesige - also a climate change activist - formed Afriyea Golf Academy in September 2020.



Afriyea is an acronym for African Young Environmental Activists, an organisation Mwesige founded in 2017. The academy is, however, different from the NGO, he said.



Afriyea Academy targets ages four to 22 and is dedicated to bringing golf to children and enriching their lives through the game, education, life skills, and environmental sustainability.



Thus the partnership between TGC and Afriyea Golf Academy entered in 2020 to develop a system that will continue churning out talent while ensuring the children stay in school.



Stephen Kasaija is the head coach of TGC’s Afriyea Golf Academy, while Kituku - who is more at the club than the former, who works in Kampala - is the assistant.



Happy Robert, formerly at Kilembe but now a club pro at TGC, Harrison Kasaija, Andrew Mugume and Lilian Koowe are the other coaches. Kabasweka oversees the young girls' development.

Isaiah standing in the practicing area at the open championship 2024 at Royal Troon



The partnership could not have come at a better time. From 2014 to about 2019, golfers from TGC dominated the national team. But this significantly dipped thereafter.



“So there was a reason why we had to create a well-structured golf program, which could provide a pathway for the young people to play golf and learn other life skills,” explained Mwesige.



“All our stars from Tooro Golf Club like Rugumayo, Otile, Muhumuza help. Sometimes you speak with them on the phone and the kids listen to and learn from them.



“As the overall supervisor of the programme, Stephen Kasaija can walk on the course and say ‘that kid is not swinging well, Happy, take that kid back to the range.



“Happy Robert is in charge of the swing foundation on the course. He does the swing analysis. So everyone has got a role to play within the academy.



Exchange programmes & school partnerships

“If a kid has a problem, we know where the problem is coming from. We are also creating several partnerships.”



Mwesige added: “We have made a partnership with guys in the United Kingdom, where we are creating some exchange programs.



“Our kids meet online with the kids at the 3 Hammers Golf Complex in the UK, they chat about what they are learning and what our kids are learning and they exchange knowledge.”



The TGC & Afriyea programme is currently working with 31 schools and 1,000 children in Tooro.



“We have primary school golf clubs at Tooro Parents, Green Circle and Glory to Glory among other schools.



“So those kids come to the course during the school time. When other kids are going swimming or other games, the kids in the school golf club come here. They don’t have to wait for holidays.



“We also have a disabled kid. This is not just for inclusivity, it is an inspiration.”



The academy also has an outreach programme. “We have a village golf program in Kamwenge District, where we go on specific days and teach the kids from a playground.



“We give them golf clubs and balls but the long-term plan is to establish some bit of a unit within the village so they can keep on playing from there.



Natukunda is programme’s success story

“It's more like our village school hub where the kids can have the opportunity and freedom to play golf.



“We do keep records, so we have our data that we keep following on how we are progressing and all the kids we started with.”



The programme’s latest success story is Racheal Natukunda, one of its pioneers, who is part of the national junior ladies team.



Natukunda was part of the team that represented Uganda at the All Africa Junior Golf Championship 2024 in April in South Africa.



Mwesige, through the academy’s work, has also had a chance to visit St. Andrews in Scotland for a conference last year and the Open Championship this year.



At the Open, he got a chance to get close to some of the world’s best golfers like Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa. “It was a special time for me.”



Areas for improvement

The good about TGC - including revamp of the club house and construction of a change house - notwithstanding, there is shared sentiment that a lot needs to be improved.



“If we could get more memberships,” opined Kabasweka, “I believe we could do better, because right now our numbers are not the best.” Memberships were at 200 by September 29.



“We are only blessed that we have a beautiful course, but I just wish we could get more numbers so that we can develop our club more.



“We also need to expand the course to 18 holes. There are some complexities but we have the potential.”



Kabasweka passionately believes “our youth programs are our future. With the right backing, we will continue to produce not just great golfers, but exceptional individuals.”



Her vision and that of existing members remains a cornerstone of Ugandan golf and TGC, fostering talent and shaping lives for generations to come.





Uganda Amateurs Open Champions from Tooro Golf Club



2023: Peace Kabasweka, Uganda Ladies Open

2021: Joseph Cwinyaai, Uganda Open

2018: Ronald Otile, Uganda Open

2017: Ronald Rugumayo, Uganda Open

2016: Ronald Otile, Uganda Open

2015: Ronald Otile (Amateur & Pros Opens {the pros as an amateur guest})



Other notable Tooro players to represent Uganda



Stephen Kasaija (also coached national team)

George Kituku

Adolf Muhumuza

Lawrence Muhenda

Richard Baguma

Daniel Baguma

Titus Okwong

Dennis Asaba

David Kamulindwa

Abdul Kakeeto

Emmanuel Jakisa



Ladies (not represented but been in national top 10)

Lilian Koowe

Nsenga Mackline

Janet Kabayonga