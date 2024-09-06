Top amateurs secure Magical Kenya Open tickets at Absa Pro-Am

The speedy greens of Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) witnessed a thrilling showdown during the Absa Pro-Am event, where Uganda's golfing elite and top amateurs vied for a shot at an extraordinary prize—a fully sponsored trip to the 2025 Magical Kenya Open, courtesy of Absa Bank Uganda.

With the stakes high, the competition was fierce, but in the end, the top 10 amateur golfers earned their place in the sun, ready to experience the grandeur of one of Africa’s premier golfing events.

Leading the charge was Philemon Akatuhurira, who delivered a stellar performance, scoring 42 points to secure the top amateur spot. His victory guarantees him a ticket to Muthaiga Golf Club, where he will rub shoulders with some of the world’s best in the prestigious DP World Tour event.

Close on his heels were Ronald Pulle and Peace Hellen, both scoring 41 points, with Pulle edging out Hellen on countback. These three, alongside Christopher Magezi and Apollo Segawa, who both scored 40 points, will join Akatuhurira in Kenya, marking a significant milestone in their golfing careers. Former Daily Monitor Features Editor Henry Herbert Ssali also made the grade with 39 points to finish eighth.

Teams excellence

While the amateurs were the heart of the event, the team competition, that brought together 55 plus teams, added another layer of excitement.

Team Johnnie Walker IV, comprising Denis Mujuni, Oscar Semweya, Milton Ocen, and Rwandan professional Celestine Nsanzuwera, claimed the top spot with 109 points on countback. Nsanzuwera’s brilliance on the course, with a near-flawless seven-unde 65, not only secured his team’s victory but also earned him the title of the best professional, along with a Shs3.5m prize.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa playing at the Absa Pro-Am.

The battle for second place was equally intense, with the Team Johnnie Walker I, featuring professional Vincent Byamukama, finishing with an identical 109 points but losing out on countback. Byamukama took home Shs2.5m whereas his teammates Alexander Matsiko, Peace Hellen and Jovia Tugume got glittering trophies.

Team Case Medical Services I, led by professional Nyasha Muyambo and supported by Henry Ssali, Adoch Luwum, and Paul Habyarimana, rounded out the top three with 108 points. Muyambo got Shs2m.

Plaudits galore

Speaking at the vibrant 19th hole celebration, Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president Jackson Were lauded Absa Bank for their unwavering support of golf in Uganda.

“Absa has been a pillar of support for Ugandan golf, from grassroots development to professional tournaments. Their commitment is transforming the sport, and we are immensely grateful,” Were remarked.

Absa Bank Uganda’s Executive Director, Michael Ssegwaya, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the bank’s dedication to nurturing both amateur and professional talent.

“We are proud to support Ugandan golf at every level. The success of players like Rugumayo and our top amateurs is a testament to what can be achieved with the right support and opportunities,” he said.

Absa Pro-Am Event

Top 3 Three Teams

1. Johnnie Walker IV 109 points c/b

2. Johnnie Walker I 109 points

3. Case Medical I 108 points

Top Three Professionals

1. Celestine Nsanzuwera 43 points

2. Greg Snow 42 points

3. Ronald Rugumayo 38 points

4. Njoroge Kibugu 38 points

5. Silver Opio 37 points

Top 10 Individual Amateurs

1. Philemon Akatuhurira 42 points

2. Ronald Pulle 41 c/b

3. Peace Hellen 41

4. Christopher Magezi 40 c/b

5. Apollo Segawa 40 c/b

6. Anthony Agaba 40

7. Joshua Odong 39 c/b

8. Henry Herbert Ssali 39

9. Peter Kisembo 38 c/b

10. Ernest Wasake 38