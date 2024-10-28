Tough Bulawayo test for Uganda at Africa show

Team Uganda coach Flavia Namakula anticipates a steep challenge when a four-man team competes at the All-Africa Men’s Team Golf Championships in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe this week.

Perennially, this championship has been dominated by South Africa. However, it is the conditions in Bulawayo which present Namakula’s charges with some work over the next four days.

“Bulawayo is hot,” she told this paper shortly before the tournament practice round yesterday. This has seen a few pictures of the course’s fairways which are brown, due to the recent dry conditions.

Team Uganda led by captain Joseph Cwinya-ai is however hoping to have found its groove by tee-shot off time this morning. They had to trek 450km by road to connect from the capital Harare to Bulawayo having been flagged off by National Council of Sports (NCS) Ambrose Tashobya on Friday.

And with 17 countries taking part, the weight of the task is heavier than that at their recent second-place finish during the Africa Region IV Championships in Kigali, Rwanda early this month.

“The boys are very positive. It’s not going to be an easy competition but the time we’ve put in, it’s been two weeks, we are ready,” said Namakula.

“It’s a tough course. The course is really dry but with the experience we have, all courses we’ve played, Jinja, Lugazi, Serena, Entebbe, we hope the team will acclimatize with the conditions and perform,” she added.

According to Uganda Golf Union (UGU) vice president Anthony Agaba, this is Uganda’s fourth appearance but the desire is to better fourth place achieved during the 2019 edition.

From Kigali, only Entebbe’s fast-rising player Elton Thembo has been drafted in to replace Joseph Kasozi.

“We give different players opportunities, one time, a player might not be on form,” Agaba explained the change. “It’s all about the performance and also giving other players a chance to perform,” stated Namakula.

Cwinya-ai, Uganda Open champion Reagan Akena and Ibrahim Ssemakula hope they can gel much better than they did in Kigali. Morocco are the reigning champions from 2022.

AFRICA REGION IV GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

Dates: Oct 29 - Nov 2

Host city: Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Venue: Bulawayo Golf Club

Participating teams: 17

Format: Stroke-play

TEAM UGANDA CONTINGENT

Players: Joseph Cwinya-ai, Elton Thembo, Reagan Akena & Ibrahim Ssemakula

Officials: Flavia Namakula (Coach), Paul Habyarimana (Team Manager)