Trailblazer Nsubuga takes on the World at US Amateur Golf Championship

In a significant milestone for Ugandan golf, Godfrey Nsubuga is poised to make history as the first Ugandan to compete in the US Amateur Golf Championship. Set to tee off at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska – Minnesota, Nsubuga’s participation is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the growing presence of Ugandan talent on the global stage.

Nsubuga, the reigning Uganda Amateur Open champion, is optimistic yet grounded as he prepares to compete among the world's top amateur golfers. "My target is to play good golf," he shares. "I also want to have fun and hopefully make the cut."

Classy field

The tournament, which tees off tomorrow, will see 312 players, including Nsubuga, playing one round each at Hazeltine and the Chaska Town Course. The field will then be trimmed to 64 for match play, with the champion and runner-up receiving exemptions into the 2025 US Open at Oakmont and potential invitations to the Masters tournament in April. The winner also secures a spot at the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Nsubuga’s journey to this point is nothing short of remarkable. Born and bred at Mehta Golf Club in Lugazi, he began as a caddie, slowly working his way up the ranks. His hard work and dedication have paid off, with his most recent achievement being the first golfer from Winston-Salem State University to qualify for a USGA event.

Nsubuga sees this opportunity not just as a personal triumph but as an inspiration for young golfers in Uganda who wish to pursue a career academically while playing golf.

Emerging stars

Alongside Nsubuga, other rated amateurs participating include John Daly II, son of two-time major champion John Daly, Jackson Koivu, Gordon Sargent, and Evan Thompson. Nsubuga has been drawn to tee off alongside Americans Brett Podobinski and Eric Lee, marking a new chapter in his golfing career.

As Nsubuga prepares to represent Uganda on one of the sport’s biggest stages, his focus remains clear. "After the US Amateur Championship, I will be flying back home to defend my title (Uganda Open)," he states, reaffirming his commitment to the sport and his country.