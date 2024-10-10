Trust in partners key in Entebbe Challenge final

Neither Lillian Koowe and Joyce Kisembo nor Tony Kisadha and Richard Mwami expected to last the mile.

But, the two pairings are ridden on steady momentum over the past seven months and now face off in the final Entebbe Club Match-play Golf Challenge on Saturday.

They are the last surviving quartet from a 128-player field which began the Season VIII clubhouse knockout showpiece back in April.

In the beginning, Koowe and Kisembo each only had a 12.5 percent chance to reach this far in the tournament. The tournament had attracted 16 ladies, of which four were all-female pairings.

They saw off Walter Tukahiirwa and Lambert Tumwesigye 4/3 (4-up with three holes to spare) in the tournament semi-final last month. “The pressure is just increasing,” Koowe admitted.

This is the second all-female pairing to reach the Challenge final after Sheila Kesiime and Peace Kabasweka who won the 2018 title.

Koowe and Kisembo however face a solid and experienced pairing of Entebbe Club trustee Kisadha and Mwami. “We are excited but humble in our experience,” said Mwami.

Richard Mwami Kizito (R) and his playing partner Tony Kisadha.

Definitely, there is pressure as the trophy and a catalogue of prizes awaits at the 19th hole prize-giving ceremony tonight.“We are used to situations like that, especially me as a cricketer,” noted Mwami.

“I saw many battles in cricket. I don’t panic when there is a situation in golf. Tony has a very steady game. My role on our team is to attack. And out of 18 holes, I win six holes on average because I am the aggressive partner. And that works for us,” added the former Cricket Cranes’ batsman and chairman of Uganda Cricket Association.

Similarly, Koowe and Kisembo trust each other. “My partner is just an amazing one. We cooperate in our game. We are always together. She listens where she is wrong,” added Koowe.

Both pairings have made quiet practice, including within the week, over the past weeks and should they all turn on their lights, the final seven Holes par-3s No.12 and No.16, par-4s No.13, No.14 and No.17 as well as the par-5s No.15 and No.18 will dictate the result.

Meanwhile, Tukahiirwa and Tumwesigye will battle for third place against Emmanuel Lwanga and Vincent Asiimwe who lost their semifinal meeting to Mwami and Kisadha 2/1 on the 17th green.

SEASON VIII - STANBIC EGC MATCH PLAY CHAMPIONSHIP

TOURNAMENT FINAL - SATURDAY

Lillian Koowe & Joyce Kisembo vs. Tony Kisadha & Richard Mwami

3RD PLACE P/O: Walter Tukahiirwa & Lambert Tumwesigye vs. Emmanuel Lwanga & Vincent Asiimwe

SEMIFINAL RESULTS

Lillian Koowe & Joyce Kisembo bt. Walter Tukahiirwa & Lambert Tumwesigye 4/3

Tony Kisadha & Richard Mwami bt. Emmanuel Lwanga & Vincent Asiimwe 2/1

CAST OF EBB MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE WINNERS

2023: Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira

2022: Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira

2021: Not Completed (Covid-19)

2020: Innocent Nahabwe & Luwum Adoch

2019: Richard Lutwama & Robert Busingye



2018: Sheila Kesiime & Peace Kabasweka

2017: Isaac Mariera & John Muchiri