Tukahiirwa, Tumwesigye plot ladies’ clean out

Three ladies bowed out of the quest for silverware during the quarterfinal stage of the Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) Match-play Challenge played in July.

And there is just one all-female pairing - Lillian Koowe and Joyce Kisembo - left in this clubhouse knockout championship by Stanbic Bank.

Koowe and Kisembo are dreaming of becoming the only second female pairing in history to win the tournament should they make the final on October 12. “Oh my God,” Koowe reacted in a previous interaction. “I can’t tell, I just pray to God to reach the final. We are going to put in more effort.”

But, they must overcome a tough hurdle presented by Walter Tukahiirwa and Lambert Tumwesigye in one of the two semifinals at the par-71 course in Entebbe on Saturday.

“I know our opponents. It’s a tight one but we will do our best,” said Koowe, whose handicap index is at 8.3. Kisembo currently plays at index 11.0.

While the rain has kept falling in bits across parts of the Lake Victoria basin, Entebbe course has only realized drizzles over the last month, leaving the fairways pretty dry.

“The balls can’t hold but we’ll try to play the way it is,” added Koowe. But the Tukahiirwa-Tumwesigye combo is a master at disarming ladies.

Lillian Koowe (R) and her playing partner Joyce Kisembo celebrate after their win against Sam Kacungira & Vincent Katutsi on hole number 17.

In July, they eliminated Peace Kabasweka and Harriet Kitaka 1-up on the par-5 Hole No.18 green. Kabasweka and Sheila Kesiime won the Entebbe Challenge title in 2018.

“It was a tough game but we managed to make it and we expect something similar on Saturday,” said Tukahiirwa.

“I think we have a good partnership that balances both being able to minimize risk but also to attack when we need to,” Tukahiirwa described the journey. “A bit of luck of course but we’ve also played some good golf.”

The handicap 13 player is not rushing things. “You have to take every hole as it comes. Distance control (on the dry course) is very difficult. You have to be patient, David and I trust each other,” added Tukahiirwa.

The second semifinal pits the high-flying Emmanuel Lwanga and Vincent Asiimwe against the experienced pairing of Tony Kisadha and Richard Mwami.

SEASON VIII - STANBIC EGC MATCH PLAY CHAMPIONSHIP

SEMIFINAL LINE-UP (SATURDAY)

Lillian Koowe & Joyce Kisembo vs. Walter Tukahiirwa & Lambert Tumwesigye

Emmanuel Lwanga & Vincent Asiimwe vs. Tony Kisadha & Richard Mwami

QUARTERFINAL RESULTS

Lillian Koowe & Joyce Kisembo bt. Tony Ojok & Picole Lukyamuzi 3/2

Emmanuel Lwanga & Vincent Asiimwe bt. William Esuma & Anne Abeja 4/3

Tony Kisadha & Richard Mwami bt. Herbert Kamuntu & Stephen Ojambo 1-up

Walter Tukahiirwa & Lambert Tumwesigye bt. Peace Kabasweka & Harriet Kitaka 1-up

CAST OF EBB MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE WINNERS

2023: Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira

2022: Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira

2021: Not Completed (Covid-19)

2020: Innocent Nahabwe & Luwum Adoch

2019: Richard Lutwama & Robert Busingye

2018: Sheila Kesiime & Peace Kabasweka