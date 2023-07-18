Tumusiime conquers Kitante field at NCBA Series

Peter Tumusiime is not a stand-out name but he has attracted attention from the golf family over the past fortnight.

Nine days ago, he sunk a hole-in-one on the short par-3 Hole No.11 because crossing the Acacia Avenue route in his round during the Henry Kamuntu Memorial at the Uganda Golf Club (UGC).

He wasn’t done yet. When Tumusiime returned to Kitante in a field of more than 100 players on Saturday, he produced the best round of three-under 69 gross to become the overall winner of the NCBA Bank Golf Series.

“It’s good to reach this moment,” humbled by the limelight, Tumusiime spoke to the media after collecting his prize from guest of honour Dr Amos Nzeyi.

“It’s about the people putting support in me,” the 22-year-old said after he was accompanied to the podium by Stand Up for the champion by Right Said Fred.

He first countered golf six years while in Fort Portal but the real work started in 2020 when he joined UGC. He plays golf during weekdays and attends class over the short weekend.

“I have been grinding but haven’t been on the podium. It’s coming at the right time,” the student pursuing a degree in business administration at YMCA reacted.

With training from Adolf Muhumuza, Tumusiime was solid on Saturday. He produced a superb eagle on the par-4 Hole No.16 to add to birdies on Holes par-5s No.1, No.3 and No.13, par-4 No.2 and the short par-3 No.17.

The bogeys on the par-3s Holes No.6, No.9 and No.11 as well as par-4 No.12 did not stop him.

Tumusiime is enjoying the good days in the golf office but he insists his eyes are now on the Uganda Amateur Golf Open championship to come to Kitante last this year.

NCBA GOLF SERIES - KITANTE LEG

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Overall Winner: Peter Tumusiime 69 gross

Gross Winner (M): Joseph Cwinyaai 72 gross

Gross Winner (L): Judith Komugisha 78 gross

Nett Winner (M): Lawrence Omony 66 nett

Nett Winner (L): Patricia Basaza 68 nett

Guest Winner: Joseph Kasozi 76 gross

Junior Winner: Shaka Kariisa 90 gross

LONGEST DRIVE

M: Titus Okwong

L: Sarah Nduhukire

NEAREST TO THE PIN