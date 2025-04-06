Tumusiime holds nerve to win amateurs' edition of Pearl of Africa Series in Entebbe

Age is just a number, so they say. And at the par-71 Entebbe Golf Club, 50-year-old Michael Tumusiime proved it when he held off the challenges of youngsters Elton Thembo, Samuel Bazaale and Uganda Open champion Joseph Reagan Akena to emerge as the winner of the second Pearl of Africa Golf Series.

Tumusiime’s round of 73 was just enough to propel him to the title on a day when Thembo played his worst golf over the three days.

The turning point was on holes 13, 14, 15 and 16 when Tumusiime gained five strokes on his faltering challenger.

It was evident that Thembo crumbled under pressure, and he will no doubt learn harsh lessons from his poor decision[1]making on the back nine.

An overjoyed Tumusiime was modest after his victory. “First wins are always to be savoured,”he noted. “I am happy to finally get it out of the way and I hope that it's just the first of many more to come,” he added.

Tumusiime is one of the more dedicated amateur golfers in the country. He trains hard on various aspects of his game regularly with a structured routine that has enabled him to remain among the country’s leading amateur golfers even when competing against opponents young enough to be his children.

Tumusiime received Shs1.7m with Thembo, Akena, Kasozi and Kambale sharing the remainder of the amateurs’ kitty of Shs5m pro rata.

Tumusiime is the second POA Golf Series amateur winner after John Musiimenta who triumphed at Uganda Golf Club.

The latter opted out of the Entebbe tournament due to a tight academic schedule at university.