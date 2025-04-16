Tunis-bound junior golf team raise hopes

National Council of Sports General Secretary Bernard Patrick Ogwel has expressed confidence in the golf talent that abounds in the country. He revealed this as he flagged off the national junior golf team that will travel to the Tunisia capital of Tunis to represent the country in the All-Africa Junior Team Championship.

At a flag-off ceremony held at the National Council of Sports Headquarters on Wednesday, Ogwel thanked the Uganda Golf Union for ably executing their work in talent identification and nurturing.

“When I see the young boys and girls here, I saw a lot of potential in them,” he remarked. “I see well disciplined, ambitious and talented young people who want to grow their talent and career to the best of their abilities. Go and shine for Uganda in Tunisia.”

“Some of you may not know it but I belong to Lira Golf Club where I am a fully paid-up member, and I know how much talent we have in golf in the country. The good thing is that golf is also one of the best-managed institutions; as Council we are impressed with the job you

do both in accountability, transparency and smooth transitions,” he added.

The national junior team is flying to Tunisia on Sunday to compete in the All-Africa Junior Team Championship where they will challenge 14 other countries. South Africa are eternal favourites and the country most likely to emerge top.

The top two countries will earn a ticket to compete at the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan later this year. Uganda have featured there twice in recent years.

Uganda’s team has Anthony Otukei, Peter Mayende, Shaka Kariisa and John Paul Rugumambaju for boys while the girls side features Rachael Laura Natukunda, Keisha Wiltshire Kagoro and Elizabeth Danelle Kawalya.

Accompanying the team will be team manager Paul Habyarimana and coach Flavia Namakula.



Uganda Golf Union President Dr Jackson Were thanked the government of Uganda for funding the team’s expenses for the trip. “Thanks to government through NCS, the Union has adequately prepared for the Tunis competition and we are confident that our boys and girls

will not let us down.”