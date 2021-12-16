UCAA for golf celebration

Silverware. UCAA communications Manager Vianny Lugya(seated 2nd R) displays trophies alongside the members of the  Uganda Seniors Society at the UGC Kitante course. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO
 

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Tee Off Time. Formed in 1991, UCAA celebrated 30 years of existence and this weekend, it will take the celebrations to the course at Uganda Golf Club.

For the last half-a-decade, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) marks the World Aviation Week with the sportsmen at the annual Seniors’ Golf Open.
The sixth edition due Saturday may be a week late from the December 1-7 global Aviation Week but it is special for UCAA.
Formed in 1991, UCAA celebrated 30 years of existence and this weekend, it will take the celebrations to the course at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in Kitante.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.