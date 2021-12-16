UCAA for golf celebration

For the last half-a-decade, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) marks the World Aviation Week with the sportsmen at the annual Seniors’ Golf Open. The sixth edition due Saturday may be a week late from the December 1-7 global Aviation Week but it is special for UCAA. Formed in 1991, UCAA celebrated 30 years of existence and this weekend, it will take the celebrations to the course at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in Kitante.

“It is belated celebrations for the Civil Aviation Week,” said UCAA public relations officer Vianney Lugya during the tournament launch at UGC yesterday. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, UCAA annually contributed to Shs25m but according to Lugya, the recent ramifications to the travel industry have affected their commitment to this showpiece for golfers aged 55 and above.

“Golfers are frequent fliers and users of our facilities. In form of corporate social responsibility, we chose to keep in touch with these stakeholders and it’s why we join them annually.



Impact of Covid-19

“Our contribution this year is Shs8m due to the impact of Covid-19. Previously, it was Shs25m. We hope that as the aviation industry recovers, we will give more,” he added, much to the applause of members of the Uganda Seniors Golfing Society (USGS).

According to USGS chairman Sam Onek, the event is set to attract more than 100 players with other sponsors Uganda Airlines, Crown Beverages and Safari Trackers Bwindi offering packages for the best players.

