UCAA keep bond with senior golfers

For the umpteenth year, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has chosen golf as the platform to celebrate the International Aviation Week.

UCAA will be the lead sponsor for the annual Seniors Golf Open at the Uganda Golf Club in Kitante on Saturday.

This is in line with the Aviation Week which runs from December 1-7. Similarly, the Rwabushenyi Memorial Chess tournament is the other sporting event bankrolled by UCAA during the Week.

“We are doing this as a way of supporting stakeholders, giving back in line with corporate social responsibility which supports sports and education,” stated UCAA head of public affairs Vianney Luggya before announcing a Shs10m package for the golf championship.

“In a special way, we realize that many of our stakeholders are actually frequent fliers and users of our facilities not only at Entebbe but also at all other aerodromes spread across the country,” he added.

Uganda Seniors Golfing Society (USGS) chairman Sam Onek announced that they would use this event to commemorate the life of their former member Patrick Billy who passed away in London, UK on October 10.

Billy was a USGS committee member and in 2021, he was the UGC captain. This tournament for those aged 55 years old and above is set to attract a field of about 100 players at the par-72 course.

“Initially, this tournament used to be held in two days but this time round it will happen in one day. This is because Covid-19 has affected us financially and we have had to cut down our budget,” said Onek.

According to Onek, Uganda Breweries Limited, Crown Beverages, Turkish Airlines, Uganda Airlines, Case MedCare, Pinnacle Security, Nation Media Group through NTV and Fairway Hotel are the other partners.

SENIORS OPEN - CAST OF WINNERS

MEN

2021: Sam Zaramaba