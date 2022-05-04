Uganda Golf Club Quarterly, Mug of Mugs re-invented

The Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kitante is certainly starting to fill like home, again, to many golfers with a packed and well-funded calendar thanks to the many partners and sponsors that have returned with their kind gestures in the aftermath of the biting Covid-19 pandemic.

The oldest club competition at UGC – The Monthly Mug - is one of the beneficiaries thus far with Stanbic Bank pledging an estimated Shs100m to the club’s Quarterly Mugs in June and October as well as the highly anticipated Mug of Mugs in December, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Focus on grande finale

The mugs format always brings out the best from the members who jostle for points to ensure they’re in contention for the ‘biggie’ when the grande finale comes during the festive season.

Daily Monitor got to know of the latest development during the Stanbic April Monthly Mug contest on April 30 that was won by Derrick Muhumuza who carded 71 nett to win on count back.

Although glory went to Muhumuza, the highlight was offered by Shaban Ram, an affable handicap six golfer, who aced a hole-in-one on No.9 to reward himself a perfect Eid gift.

“I wasn’t feeling too well because I was fasting,” revealed the Jinja-bred multi-talented golfer, using a four-iron to strike a Titleist Pro.V 1 on hole No.9 for the feat.

“I was over-clubbing on many holes and when I got a four-iron on No.9, my caddie was worried that I was going to overshoot again but I controlled the ball well and achieved the milestone. I am happy to join the elite hole-in-one club,” added Ram, who ended with 85 nett on the day.

Big winners

As Muhumuza took the men’s crown, Diana Nabukenya was the lady of the night with a similar tally of 71 nett as she edged former national team player Harriet Kitaka (74 nett) by three strokes. Moreen Nasimolo star continued to shine with 77 nett to win the Ladies Group B whereas Moses Muhwezi notched the special category of Guests.

APRIL MUG

Overall Winners

M: Derrick

Muhumuza

71 nett c/b

L: Diana

Nabukenya 71

Group Winners – Men

A: Zephaniah

Dube 71 nett

B: Arthur Gakwandi 72

C: David Wandera 73

Group Winners – Ladies

A: Harriet Kitaka 74 nett

B: Moreen

Nasimolo 77

Guest Winner