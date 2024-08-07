Uganda Golf Open Championship sponsorships surge

The Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open returns for its 2024 edition, promising an unparalleled golfing experience. Announced on August 1 at a press launch at the Entebbe Club, the premier golf championship will feature a three-week tournament starting on August 22nd.

Johnnie Walker Uganda have injected Shs550m into the tournament, reinforcing its commitment to elevating the game of golf, a Shs140m increment from last year.

“As Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL), and specifically as Johnnie Walker, we are extremely excited to be a part of the most prestigious golfing tournament in the country once again. The Uganda Open and golf itself pride in passion, commitment, quality, progress, and taking bold steps to make the perfect swing, which Johnnie Walker as a brand is all about, making this a perfect match,” said Christine Kyokunda, UBL’s Head of Marketing.

Johnnie Walker promises an unforgettable experience with a dedicated hospitality village offering an immersive golf and whisky experience. “We are not just investing Shs 550m into this tournament; we are investing vibes and an unforgettable experience,” said Robert Nsibirwa, Marketing Manager Spirits at UBL. The hospitality village will feature a dedicated lounge for players to unwind, and guests can look forward to thrilling entertainment with the unmistakable Johnnie Walker touch.

DP World Tour talk

The professional players’ prize fund has seen a significant increase from Shs100m to Shs150m. Jackson Were, president of the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) expressed his gratitude to the sponsors and media for their unwavering support and highlighted the union’s commitment to growing the tournament.

“This year, we are excited to announce an increment in the professionals' prize fund. Thanks to our extremely generous sponsors. As the game evolves, the Union is committed to growing this tournament into a DP World event. Let's carry this vision forward together and make it happen,” Were said.

Defending champion Dismas Ndiza, a seven-time winner, is expected to lead a strong group of Kenyan golfers who aim to take the trophy home. However, the man to watch this year is last year’s runner-up, Ronald Rugumayo, who made history as the first Ugandan to make the cut at a DP World Tour event at the Magical Kenya Open earlier this season. Rugumayo has since played three events on the Sunshine Tour and became the first Ugandan to play at a DP World Tour event outside Africa, when he played at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Germany as a tournament invite.

Entebbe Club Captain Serwano Walusimbi confirmed the course’s readiness and welcomed golfers and fans from all over the world to join and create lasting memories. “The Uganda Open is a celebration of skill and sportsmanship, and we pledge to ensure that the course is in pristine condition for this tournament,” he said.

“I want to thank all of you for giving our biggest tournament in the county such visibility, thank you. In a special way, I want to thank the media for keeping the game of golf in the public eye year after year," Walusimbi added.

More money

This year’s Open has also received support from other sponsors, including Next Media, MTN, Absa Bank, among others. Absa Bank has notably increased its sponsorship package by Shs70m from last year, bringing their total contribution to Shs270m. Billy Bisanga, Head Client and Digital Marketing at Absa Bank Uganda, highlighted their ongoing commitment to nurturing golf in Uganda.

“This sponsorship shows our commitment to nurturing golf in Uganda. We have supported up to 53 amateur players to participate in the Magical Kenya Open alongside DP World Tour Professional Golfers. This year saw our very own Ronald Rugumayo make history as the first Ugandan to make the cut on the DP World Tour in February this year,” Bisanga said.

Key players to watch include defending champions Peace Kabasweka and Steven Katwiremu. Peace Kabasweka, who won her first title last year, is expected to defend the ladies’ title fiercely. For the seniors, Steven Katwiremu, last year’s playoff winner, will face familiar competitors. Godfrey Nsubuga, who has made tremendous progress after securing a scholarship in the US, will need to fend off national team players from Uganda and Kenya to retain the amateur title.

Registration for the premier golfing event is now open through the Uganda Golf Union web portal at www.golf-uganda.com.

2023 Uganda Open Championship

The Winners Rota Per Event/Edition

73rd Ladies Strokeplay Open: Peace Kabasweka (Uganda)

3rd Seniors Open: Steven Katwiremu (Uganda) & Roza Mbilizi Madaro (Uganda)

82nd Amateur Open: Godfrey Nsubuga (Uganda)

Absa Bank Pro-Am: Marvin Kibirige (Uganda)

18th Professionals Open: Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

JW Uganda Open Schedule

74th Ladies Open: August 20-24

4th Seniors Open: August 20-23

83rd Amateur Open: August 26-31

Absa Bank Pro-Am: October 24