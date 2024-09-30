Uganda looks to end five-year wait for Africa Region IV title

There was a time less than a decade ago when Team Uganda bossed the men’s regional amateur golf stage.

But the winning streak recently came to an end after a resurgence of new Kenyan stars like Daniel Nduva, Adel Balala and John Lejirma among others.

Now Uganda Golf Union (UGU), after playing second fiddle to their eastern neighbours at the Victoria Cup, the All-Africa Challenge Trophy and more, they are seeking a turnaround.

UGU vice-president Anthony Agaba hasn’t missed words. His words during the team’s flag-off at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in Kitante on Monday to the fifth Africa Region IV Golf Championships set to be hosted in Kigali, Rwanda bordered heavily on the desire to win.

“Uganda came second in 2023. We’ve come a long way and we are very confident and in high spirits that this time round, we will be able to bring it home,” Agaba told the audience before unveiling the four-man team which is set to compete in Kigali from October 3-6.

UGU has not tasted success at this tournament since winning it in Bujumbura, Burundi in 2019. Then, Joseph Cwinya-ai was the captain.

He then faced challenges on and off the course, losing that honour and during last year’s Africa Region IV edition in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Uganda came second behind Kenya with Ibrahim Bagalana as the captain.

Cwinya-ai is now back as captain and he will have the company of experienced Joseph Kasozi, new Uganda Amateur Open champion Reagan Akena and youngster Ibrahim Ssemakula from Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club.

“It’s a team of experience and talent,” said Cwinya-ai, who came second to Akena at the Uganda Open in Entebbe last month. He received the national flag in company of UGU officials Agaba, treasurer Annette Kiconco and team manager Paul Habyarimana.

“We are pushing the experience onto the international scene. We are coming back with the trophy. I never lose when on the team; I either win or learn so expect the best from me. Last year I wasn’t on the team but now I am back on track,” he added.

The quartet will play under the guise of coach Flavia Namakula at the new Kigali Golf Resort & Villas in formats of match-play and individual stroke-play.

They set up a camp at the Lake Victoria Serena Resort & Spa in Kigo last week. “We chose that course because it’s more or less the same as Kigali. We are ready. We’ve been practicing on the shot game, and that’s where the game is,” said Namakula.

Region IV is one of the five golfing divisions under the Africa Golf Confederation and participating countries will include Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Reunion, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Sudan and Tanzania.

Most teams will likely remain intact after Kigali for the All-Africa Golf Team Championships in Harare, Zimbabwe.

AFRICA REGION IV GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

Dates: Oct 3-6

Host city: Kigali, Rwanda

Venue: Kigali Golf Resort & Villas

Participating teams: Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Reunion, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Sudan, Tanzania & Uganda

TEAM UGANDA CONTINGENT

Players: Joseph Cwinya-ai, Joseph Kasozi, Reagan Akena & Ibrahim Ssemakula

Officials: Flavia Namakula (Coach), Paul Habyarimana (Team Manager)

AFRICA REGION IV GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

CAST OF CHAMPIONS

2018 (Nyali, Mombasa, Kenya): Uganda

2019 (Bujumbura, Burundi): Uganda

2020: Not held (Covid-19)

2021: Not held (Covid-19)

2022 (Serena Kigo, Uganda): Kenya

2023 (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia): Kenya



