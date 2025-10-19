Uganda pushes for trophy at ECAACT

Uganda Ladies Golf Union (ULGU) president Rita Akot Apell is confident can close out the year on a high note when the national pushes for top honours at the East & Central All-Africa Challenge Trophy (ECAAT) in Kenya this week.

With hopes of going a step or two better than third place from the 2023 edition in Rwanda, ULGU is banking a blend of youth and experience to conquer at the 54-hole stroke-play championship which tees-off in Naivasha this morning.

In an unfamiliar move, teenager Keisha Kagoro, 2023 Uganda Ladies Open champion Peace Kabasweka and in-form Meron Kyomugisha will shoulder the country’s burden for glory at the Great Rift Valley Lodge & Golf Resort.

“Our goal is to win the event and then demonstrate how far we’ve come with ladies golf, the significant progress,” said national coach Flavia Namakula before the team departed at the weekend.

“Our focus has been on mental toughness, course strategy and playing under pressure,” Namakula said of the team preparations held at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa.

And she trusts the young handicap two player Kagoro, who is based in South Africa. “She is a very good player but also one of our strategies as ULGU is to promote the youngsters, phasing out what has been the norm of taking particular players. She played in the junior tournaments we’ve had in South Africa and Egypt.”

Yet, Kyomugisha and Kabasweka’s experience is really vital. Kabasweka only recently returned from the USA where she competed at the US Elite Amateur Championship in July, playing rounds in the States of Washington and Kansas.

“2025 has been amazing, I have had a good run. My short game, which was my challenge, has improved. I hope with time I will even be perfect,” said the scratch player from Tooro Golf Club.

“I have trust in my players. We’ve put our hearts out to train hard. We expect to play well. Kenya is a place where we’ve always been. We know the players we are going to face in all the seven teams.”

That’s contrary to two years ago. “In 2023, we were in Kigali. It was a new course, we had never played it. The Great Rift Valley course is beautiful and long, so we need to play the balls longer. They have the same greens like Kigo and we are not scared,” added Kabasweka.

At handicap three, Kyomugisha topped the country’s order of merit and that could come in handy against the title holders Tanzania and the hosts Kenya.

Uganda, which is supported by a bulk including National Council of Sports (NCS), the R&A, Uganda Airlines, Stanbic Bank, Neptune and the Challengers Golf, will compete against six other countries in total.

ABOUT ECAACT

Full Name: East & Central Africa - All-Africa Challenge Trophy

Dates: October 20-25

Hosts: Great Rift Valley Lodge & Golf Resort

Location: Naivasha, Kenya

Participating Countries: Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Zambia, Madagascar, Reunion Islands

Team Uganda: Players - Peace Kabasweka (Captain), Meron Kyomugisha, Keisha Kagoro, Officials - Flavia Namakula (Coach), Charity Atuhaire (Manager)