Uganda wants quick response after Zone IV debacle

The national golf team want to quickly forget the meek surrender of their Africa Zone IV title to neighbours Kenya ahead of a trip across the border next week.

“Sport is like that but there’s a chance to try and play well against the same team soon,” national amateur golf captain Joseph Cwinyaai said after the humbling loss.

Kenya and Uganda clash in the two-term Victoria Cup in Limuru next week.

Related UGC captain Wamala pleased to show way at inaugural NCBA series Golf

The two-time defending champions were walloped by Kenya in the three-day tournament at a windy Lake Victoria Serena Golf resort with sweep of the singles and foursomes on Saturday.

Hosts Uganda and Kenya had finished the first day tied on 5.5 points after a 36-hole duel which saw captain Joseph Cwinyaai’s one-under 71 only eclipsed by his equivalent Michael Karanga’s two-under 69 last Thursday.

That is the last the teams were close. First, Michael Alunga, Uganda’s form player coming into the weekend, fell ill and was replaced by Ibra Bagalana for Friday’s stroke-play round which was another 36 holes.

“We didn’t click at all. But now we must get back into camp and prepare for Victoria Cup,” a calm but disappointed coach Flavia Namakula noted.

Woeful finish

If Alunga’s scores in the 80s made for sore viewing, his replacement Bagalana posted 83 and 88 in his two rounds on Friday at the par-72 course. Even with only the best three scores being considered, Kenya was 15 strokes better to move to 11.5 points with Uganda on 10.

The worst was to come on the final day – Saturday. John Lejirma trounced Cwinyaai 5&4 (5 up with 4 holes to play) in the singles. Adel Balala beat Godfrey Nsubuga 4&3.

Then the pair of Karanga and Denis Maara finished the job, beating Bagalana and Denis Asaba 4&3 in the foursomes to take the day 3-0.

By then, there was no doubt who the better team was and Uganda, winners in Burundi and Kenya at the two previous editions, know they have to improve immensely for next week’s Victoria Cup .