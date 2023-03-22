Ugandan pro Rugumayo starts Sunshine Tour journey

Ronald Rugumayo is plotting for ‘Mission Possible’.

The top Ugandan professional golfer flies out tonight aboard RwandAir to South Africa for a sojourn unlike any other in his budding career as an elite player.

Top priority on his to-do-list is securing the Sunshine Tour card – something that requires him to participate in the Qualifying School – Stage One from April 3-6 at the lavish Heron Banks Golf & River Estate in Benoni – Gauteng Province – a 45-minute drive from O.R Tambo International Airport in South Africa.

Rugumayo must emerge unscathed at the first stage to make the grade for the Q-School final scheduled for April 13-16 at the same course.

In between the two qualifiers, Rugumayo hopes he can squeeze in an outing at the money-spinning International Golf Open in Moanda that will be hosted by Federation Gabonaise de Golf from April 6-9 at Manga Golf Club.

On the surface of it to the naked eye, it is ‘Mission Impossible’ but Rugumayo remains optimistic he can kill the ‘three birds’ with one stone.

Outside chance

“I have a chance to play both in South Africa and Gabon,” enthused the 30-year-old Uganda during his flag-off presser held at RwandAir offices located along Lumumba Avenue in Kampala on Monday.

“Sunshine Tour have promised me a bye to the final because I have already played in one of their events – the 2022 Zimbabwe Open. But for me to get the nod to the final, I must be in South Africa so that they have a look at the quality of all other entries. It is the reason I head out now.”

The regional airline that also facilitated Rugumayo’s travel to the Magical Kenya Open last month, was unveiling a package for Rugumayo’s latest itinerary estimated at Shs10m.

“We are intent on promoting golf tourism and this is one way we can give back to our loyal clients who fly with us to the many golfing destinations in the world. Hopefully we can promote more professionals in future,” said Ivan Mugisha – the airlines’ country manager.

The Gabon event is of great importance because it has a cash pot of Shs125m for all the top 18 players that make the cut at Manga Golf Club.

ABOUT SUNSHINE TOUR

Event: Qualifying School - Stage I

Date: April 3-6, 2023

Practice Round: April 2, 2023

Venue: Heron Banks Golf & River Estate

Location: Benoni, Gauteng Province

Yardage: 7396 (yards) 6762 meters

Rounds: 4 (72 holes)

Expected Field: 156 players

Entry Fee: R7,000 (Shs1.4m)