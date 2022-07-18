UGC captain Wamala pleased to show way at inaugural NCBA series

Emmanuel Wamala, the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) captain, was more than pleased to beat the team he leads to clinch the inaugural NCBA Bank Golf series which ended at the par-72 Kitante course on Saturday.

He collected 43 points to beat a field of 150 golfers. “This is a big honour to win such a tournament. I played my best throughout the 18 holes. I thank the members I played with and everybody who took part through the day” Wamala noted.

Eva Lwanga won the ladies event with 46 points.

They both received his trophy and golf bag from the chief guest Ruth Nankabirwa, the Minister of Energy and Mineral development.

“I want to thank NCBA Bank Uganda for the achievement. In such a world of competition, you have got to be very innovative. I thank them for the innovations and value addition to the communities,” Nankabirwa told the golfers during the prize giving.

At least Shs17m was realized in cash and pledges to help in the refurbishment of the Noah’s Ark children centre water supply equipment in Entebbe.

The Entebbe Mayor Fabrice Rulinda contributed Shs12m, 4m of which was in cash.

“I thank the management of Uganda Golf Club and the golfers for the positive cooperation to have a successful NCBA Bank series tournament in Uganda. This is the first of the many tournaments we shall have in Uganda. I urge the golfing family to respond positively,” said John Gachora, the Group Managing Director of NCBA Bank.

Jaimie Byaruhanga (39 points) won the group A men as the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president Moses Baryamujura Matisko played second fiddle with 38 points.

In group B (men), Patrick Kagoro needed a countback victory of 40 points to triumph over Entebbe club’s Hannington Mpiima.

William Omaria scored 37 points, one better than Paresh Shukla to topple the men's group C.

Chinese female golfer Lin Li Xia tallied 36 points to win on countback over Jenina Nasimolo during the ladies’ group A.

Brenda Maraka took ladies group B with 43 points, two better than Moreen Nasimolo.

John Gachora, the Group Managing Director of NCBA Bank was the best NCBA staff with 34 points.

Andrew Kibaya and left-handed Gloria Mbaguta came closer to winning the car staked by CFAO for the hole in one shot on the par-3 hole 9.

The longest drive contest on the par 5 hole 18 was won by David Mpanga (men) and Jenina Nasimolo (ladies).

2022 NCBA GOLF SERIES

OVERALL WINNERS

Men: Emmanuel Wamala (43 Points)

Ladies: Eva Lwanga (46 Points)

NCBA GOLF SERIES

Other winners

Group A men

Winner: Jaimie Byaruhanga (39 Points)

Runner up: Moses Baryamujura Matisko (38 Points)

Group B Men

Winner: Patrick Kagoro (40 Points – countback)

Runner up: Hannington Mpiima (40 Points)

Group C Men

Winner: William Omaria (37 Points)

Runner up: Paresh Shukla (36 Points)

Ladies Group A

Winner: Lin Li Xia (36 Points –countback)

Runner up: Jenina Nasimolo (36 Points)

Ladies Group B

Winner: Brenda Maraka (43 Points)

Runner up: Moreen Nasimolo (41 Points)

NCBA Staff Winner

John Gachora (34 Points)

Nearest to the pin

Men: Andrew Kibaya

Ladies: Gloria Mbaguta

Longest Drive

Men: David Mpanga

Women: Jenina Nasimolo

Piga Mingi: John Basabose – 21 Points



