UGC Ladies event to act as prelude to main Open

Golfers in the country are gearing up for the Uganda Golf Open that is due to start in mid-October. Male and female players including amateurs, seniors and professionals are all counting down to the biggest show on the Golf calendar.

The first event as is the norm is the Uganda Open for Ladies that will be the first tournament of the month-long competition, the biggest on the Golf calendar that will include the seniors, amateurs and professional Open.

On Thursday, the Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open was launched. And for most golfers male and female, the event slated for October 5-7 will give golfers a feel of what to expect come the Open.

Uganda Golf Club Lady Captain Wendy Angudeyo, speaking at the launch of the event yesterday, is expecting a competitive field in intriguing conditions.

Ideal timing

"This is always a popular event," Angudeyo noted. "The timing of it is also ideal because many golfers are preparing for the Open and the gentlemen and ladies will all want to try out the fairways, the greens and the roughs."

Angudeyo observed that the buzz around the Uganda Ladies Open is unprecedented. "There is something about UGC, and something about Ladies events. The vibe around here and the quality of competition anticipated has heightened expectations and made this a competition we are looking forward to."

The course is holding in this month because of the rains, so the conditions are the kind that need to be adjusted accordingly.

However, October is expected to witness heavy rains and the organisers of the Uganda Ladies Open are hoping that the skies are kind to them over between Thursday and Saturday next week.

"We are expecting entries in excess of 200 golfers and come subsidiary, the number could shoot to 220 or thereabouts so in short, we are all excited and looking forward."

There will be competitions in the silver category (three days), bronze (two days) and the final day on Saturday which will also double for the subsidiary group.

Three contenders

Peace Kabasweka is the defending champion but she can expect a race for her money from Meron Kyomugisha and Martha Babirye.

The UGC Ladies Open has attracted a host of sponsors who include NCBA Bank, Pepsi, Aquafina, Emin Pasha, Gorilla Safaris, Kinrara Sugar Works and Uganda Breweries Limited.