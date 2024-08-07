UGC Ladies Open hits new highs

The 2024 Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Ladies Open promises to be an exceptional showcase of talent and competition, featuring increased participation and generous sponsorships that elevate the tournament to new heights. Set to tee off from August 15 to 17 at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kitante course, this event highlights the growing prominence of women's golf in the region.

With a galaxy of sponsors chipping in to the precursor to the 74th Uganda Ladies Amateur Strokeplay Open, the sky could certainly be start for the elite golfers-pulling event.

Mark Ethan Kamanyire from Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) expressed the brand's enthusiasm for supporting the event, saying; "We've renewed our partnership with golf because whenever golf calls, we respond. White Cap is light on your handicap and easy to enjoy, much like the crisp experience we aim to provide."

Key partnerships

Stella Wanyana from Wandaz Products Ltd shared her excitement about their continued involvement, noting; "This is our second time partnering with UGC. As a lifestyle brand, we are excited to bring our products to consumers during their times of relaxation. We look forward to a challenging and exciting tournament."

Uganda Airlines' Shakila Rahim Lamar highlighted the airline's commitment to the sport: "We are thrilled to rally so many women behind the sport. We're coming in strong with goodies for the pro kitty, including tickets to premium destinations. We will be here next year as well."

Edgar Tusiime of NCBA underscored the bank's dedication. "Golf matters to us because it embodies precision and excellence. We ensure meticulous support, and golf reflects these values. We are big on golf, hosting the biggest golf series in East Africa with 40 tournaments in four countries on 30 courses. We will continue to support more and more," he said.

Everyone is excited about the tournament.

Evelyn Birungi from Case Medical Services emphasised the importance of health and well-being in the event. “We are promoters of health and we want the tournament to be a celebration of well-being,” said Birungi.

Joan Nakiridde Santrey from Axle Foley Auto House added; "We are offering free car services and vouchers for all participants to enhance their experience at the tournament."

Jemimah Akatekit from Crown Beverages chipped in, too; “We are happy to belong to this event. Pepsi and Aquafina will keep you refreshed throughout. May the best golfer win."

Lady Captain Wendy Angudeyo highlighted the growing participation and inclusivity of the event: "Golf has traditionally been more of a men's game, but we anticipate a field of 230 golfers and we have over 100 women that have already registered. We aim at breaking new ground. There is so much to win and we will have elite players from from Tanzania, Kenya, and Ghana coming for the main Open as well, with the two tourneys amateur-ranking events. We promise a great time for all participants.”

Divisions & Schedule

The tournament will feature three main divisions: Ladies Silver, Ladies Bronze, and Subsidiary, ensuring golfers of all skill levels can participate. The men’s gross tournament will run as well as the professionals who will be in the fray to battle for a cash pot of Shs10m, making the competition even more intense and rewarding.

Sponsors and Partners

The 2024 UGC Ladies Open is supported by Uganda Airlines, Pepsi/Aquafina, Kampala Serena Hotel, NCBA, NBS Sport, Home Bliss, Wandaz Products Ltd, Fairway Hotel, White Cap Crisp, Elifudiya, Axle Foley Autohouse, Case Medical Services, and Springs Spa & Lounge. Their contributions will ensure a top experience for all participants and attendees.

The UGC Ladies Open 2024 is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event, promising a high level of competition and exposure for the participants. This year's tournament is strategically scheduled before the Uganda Open Golf Championship, providing an opportunity for international players to participate in two prestigious events. The excitement is palpable as the tournament approaches, promising memorable moments and exceptional golf.

Event Overview

Event: Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open 2024

Dates: August 15 – 17

Venue: Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

Divisions: Ladies Silver, Ladies Bronze, Men Gross, Professionals & Subsidiary