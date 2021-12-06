UGC to host Kenya Day Golf feast

The East African spirit will be on display when the Kenya Day Golf tournament tees off this Friday at the Uganda Golf Club, Kitante as part of the celebrations put in place by the Kenya High Commission.

As neighbours, Kenya, prepare for their 58th independence anniversary celebrations, the golfing fraternity in Uganda has opted to join in on the celebrations with a round of golf.

The tournament is expected to have players from different circles namely government leaders, diplomats, individuals from the business community and other golf enthusiasts.

“The event is not only a celebration of Kenya’s independence. It is also an appreciation of the political, economic, sports and cultural ties of the people of East Africa as well as the resilience of business. The event is a platform to bond, appreciate and learn from each other’s strengths,” said deputy head of mission, Amb.

Kennedy Mokaya at the launch of the Kenya Week 2021 at the Uganda Golf Club on Monday morning. He also encouraged Kenyan and non-Kenyan corporate companies doing business in Uganda to take part in the tournament as they are the true champions of East African integration.

The tournament is to be bankrolled by Uganda Breweries under their Tusker Malt brand which remains the game’s biggest supporter over the last decade.