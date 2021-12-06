UGC to host Kenya Day Golf feast

Kenyan Deputy Head of Mission Ambassador Kennedy Mokaya(L) talks to Tusker Malt's Jude Nandekya during the Kenya week golf press conference at Kitante golf club on December 6. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • The tournament is to be  bankrolled by Uganda Breweries under their Tusker Malt brand which remains the game’s biggest supporter over the last decade.

The East African spirit will be on display when the Kenya Day Golf tournament tees off this Friday at the Uganda Golf Club, Kitante as part of the celebrations put in place by the Kenya High Commission.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.