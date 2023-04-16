UGU to stage teenagers’ Africa show

Uganda Golf Union (UGU) has mastered the art of hosting regional championships.

UGU president Moses Matsiko now feels the country is on the verge of some unique history when they stage the All-Africa Junior Team Golf Championships beginning on Sunday.

The Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa will host a record 15 countries for the stroke-play championship set to be played over four rounds at the par-72 course.

“Uganda is hosting this Africa show at a time when nobody had wanted to host it,” Matsiko said during the tournament launch next to the Kigo clubhouse marina last week.

The Africa Golf Confederation (AGC) held an AGM in Cairo, Egypt back in October where only UGU expressed interest to stage this show.

“More than 30 delegates declined to host for obvious reasons; budgets and Covid-19 was just phasing out,” Matsiko said, “We took a bold step and it is a historical moment that we are hosting.”

UGU has pulled off a big budget and Matsiko hopes that the seven-man team selected comprising three girls and four boys under coach Flavia Namakula match the expectations in front of the home gallery.

“In our strategic objective, we deliberately picked a junior team of national character, and we are building responsible talents who when they have expired in playing, they are still going to be professionals with other competences to live with in the outside world,” Matsiko said.

“History will be made in the coming week, that Uganda will be the most attended Africa junior golf championship. My team is prepared, competition comes with certain challenges but I hope we will be able to overcome them as it leads to the Toyota World Junior Golf Championships in Japan,” he added.

There will be a flag-raising ceremony on Sunday before action tees-off on Monday. Uganda’s captains Reagan Akena and Frista Birabwa warmed up with podium finishes at the US Kids - NCBA Open during the Easter weekend.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Apr 16: Practice Round, managers’ meeting, flag raising & opening ceremony

Apr 17: Round 1

Apr 18: Round 2

Apr 19: Round 3