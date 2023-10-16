Walusimbi cuts own cake at Monthly Tee

Serwano Walusimbi is a jack of all trades in sport. He has played cricket, understandably so because his father Sam Walusimbi is a legend of the sport.

Then again, it is about 13 years since Walusimbi first played golf and he is currently the captain of Entebbe Golf Club (EGC).

However, Walusimbi has never won a major trophy in his career of swing and putt until Saturday when he toasted to the overall winner tag at MTN Monthly Tee championship.

Playing off handicap 13, Walusimbi returned a score of 67 nett to beat a field of 176 players at the tournament which sponsors MTN used to celebrate their 25th birthday.

Usually, a club captain reads results after a competition during the 19th hole prize giving ceremony. So Walusimbi let go of the microphone, invited his friends Peter Magona, Paul Katuramu and Innocent Kihika who then invited flight captain Richard Oluka to announce him as the victor.

The victory came as a surprise for the man who actually arrived at the par-71 course with an injury on the hand from a recent basketball duel.

“I guess it helped me not to force my swing,” Walusimbi said, moments after dancing to the song Billie Jean, by American singer Michael Jackson from 1983.

“I don’t think I have ever been an overall winner. I have won group A, B and C before but not an overall winner before,” he admitted.

“It is special, because since I became captain I haven’t been able to play well as the club demands were too many. Trying to get our club back to the top doesn’t let you concentrate more on the game but more on administrative functions. So, I am really happy about this one.”

Whereas he had nine bogeys, Walusimbi rued tough double bogeys on Holes par-4 No.5 and par-5 No.7 but he got the magic going through his arms when he powered to successive birdies on the par-4 Holes No.13 and No.14 before a sweet eagle on par-5 Hole No.15.

“I just didn’t put myself under pressure, having a “short memory” (forgetting the bad hole and focusing on what is before me),” he added.

The Monthly Tee event had to be a low-key affair in honour of the Uganda Ladies Open away Uganda Golf Club at Kitante but MTN chose EGC as one of the places for the silver jubilee party.

“Thank you for choosing Entebbe Club to celebrate your birthday with us,” said EGC chairman Byamukama. “This is part of our series to celebrate 25 years. We have democratized the use of the phone,” Edroma said, in part before song bird Azawi charged the night.

The famous Entebbe Choir led by Hannington Mpima, Kihika, Annette Nakiyaga and Magona then sang and cut cake for the birthday baby.

OCTOBER MTN MONTHLY TEE RESULTS

Overall Winner: Serwano Walusimbi 67 nett

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: Micheal Odur 70 nett c/b

B: Daniel Opwonya 69 nett

C: Jonathan Bakwega 68 nett

LADIES

Winner: Jovia Tugume 68 nett

SENIORS

Winner: Jamil Maningi 68 nett

GUESTS