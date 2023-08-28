Walusimbi stars in Singleton Challenge round two

One would have struggled to find huge wins during the opening round of 64 pairings at the Season VII Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) Singleton Match-play Challenge a fortnight ago.

However, the 16 second round of action matches at the par-71 course in Entebbe on Saturday was the opposite.

There were big casualties on the day interrupted by light showers while some pairings were represented by single individuals who struggled to last the mile.

Case in point is the pairing of former Uganda Golf Union president Innocent Kihika and Morris Ongwech who suffered a 7/6 (7-up with six holes to spare) defeat to EGC captain Serwano Walusimbi and Peter Magona.

“Today there was no one who could stop me,” said Walusimbi, “I played probably the best golf in a long while,” he reacted.

“My entire game from tee to green was almost perfect. I drove it well and long off the tee and my chipping and putting was top notch,” he added. With such, Ogwench who played alone as Kihika was out of the country, found it tedious.

Similarly, Elly ‘Sober’ Mukasa got it tough without his in-form partner Kiryowa ‘K.K’ Kiwanuka as they lost 5/4 to Richard Mucunguzi and Saidi Kirarira the green of par-4 Hole No.14.

Also, Fred Magala is the captain of Jinja Golf Club and therefore couldn’t partner with Godwin Murungi, the latter suffering a 5/4 loss to the combo of 2019 winner Robert Busingye and 2020 champion Innocent Nahabwe.

There was also no mercy from Ellis Katwebaze and Evelyne Atukunda for Emmanuel Wamimbi and Ivan Wesonga who lost 7/6.

The course still witnessed some close shaves, four matches ending on the 18th green while two went into the sudden-death (s/d) play-off; Mark Namanya and Simon Ocen edging Micheal Monne and Henry Saka overcame wobbly holes at 3-down with four holes to go to win 1-up (s/d) on par-3 Hole No.2.

“It was one of the sweetest match-play rounds I have played,” said Namanya after they won three of the last four holes. “I knew the pressure was on them,” he said after they won the par-5 Hole No.15.

Meanwhile, 2018 champions Peace Kabasweka and Sheila Kesiime advanced after beating the father-son pairing of Stephen Katwiremu and Peter Mujuni 1-up.

“We did well against a very solid pair that took us all the way,” said Kabasweka whose pairing led 2-up twice after Hole No.2 and No.15.

“We lost by a putt on the 18th, like what exactly happened to our opponents last time,” Mujuni rued. The tournament’s third round comes on September 9.

ENTEBBE SINGLETON MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE

SEASON VII - ROUND OF 32 SELECTED RESULTS

Peace Kabasweka & Sheila Kesiime bt Stephen Katwiremu & Peter Mujuni 1-up

Mark Namanya & Simon Ocen bt Micheal Monne & Henry Saka 1-up (s/d)

Jimmy Adiga & Johnson Dairo bt. Nathan Mubiru & Diana Nabukenya 4/3

Nelson Musinguzi & Rukia Nalwoga bt Samson Agamile & Robert Ejiku 3/1

Sarah Nduhukire & Gen. George Owino bt. Maxi Byenkya & Daniel Kangu 1-up

Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira bt. Elly Mukasa & Kiryowa Kiwanuka 5/4

Ellis Katwebaze & Evelyne Atukunda bt Emmanuel Wamimbi & Ivan Wesonga 7/6

Lillian Koowe & Joyce Kisembo bt Saleh Kalema & Edward Okech 4/2

Moses Ssebugwawo & Charles Odere bt Tumubweine Twinemanzi & Robbins Mwehaire 1-up

Peter Atwine & Bob Matsiko bt. Charles Kabunga & Bridget Basiima 1-up

Joseph Bogera & Kenneth Kiddu bt Steven Kitamirike & Jamil Maninji 4/3

Serwano Walusimbi & Peter Magona bt Innocent Kihika & Morris Ongwech 7/6

Robert Busingye & Innocent Nahabwe bt Fred Magala & Godwin Murungi 5/4