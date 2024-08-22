Wanyeche shoots 74 to lead Open

Peace Kabasweka did not turn up for her title defence which cast a dampener on the tee-off of the 74th Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Golf Open on Thursday.

And while at that, the 54-hole stroke-play took another surprise turn as experienced Tanzanian Hawa Wanyeche took over the clubhouse conversation by assuming a one-shot lead after Day One action at Entebbe Club.

Wanyeche overcame windy and drizzles to produce an unmatched opening round of three-over 74 to lead the field of 40 ladies on the par-71 course.

“I feel good, and it’s a good way to go and. I am sure I will maintain that position,” Wanyeche said. This is Wanyeche’s first tournament out of her motherland in five years.

The Lugalo Golf Club player has not competed abroad since helping Tanzania lift the East & Central All-Africa Challenge Trophy at Entebbe in October 2019.

“In between there was Covid-19, I also had other issues. This time, I decided to come,” she said midway her calm time on the practice green.

Getting her groove again in Uganda didn’t come easy though. “The course is okay except the greens. They are different grasses from ours. So I have to think a lot on the greens,” she reacted.

“My tee-shots were perfect. It was just three holes where I missed the fairway. If my putting was good, I could have played better than that,” the Dar-es-Salaam based player added.

Wanyeche made 10 pars, three birdies on Holes par-5 No.1, par-4 No.13 and the complex par-4 No.17. But there were four tough bogeys on Holes par-4 No.4, par-3 No.8, par-3 No.10 and par-4 No.14 while the double-bogey on par-5 Hole No.7 was more discomforting.

“My tee-shot went in the rough. I was a bit close to the trees. I punched and it went to the rough again. The third shot, I tried but it couldn’t reach the green where I wanted it to stop. And then I double putted,” Wanyeche stated.

In recently recorded Uganda Open tournaments, this is Wanyeche’s fifth attempt in 11 years. Her best placing was fourth place in 2019 at Lake Victoria Serena Resort & Spa but she has never exceeded sixth place.

And the handicap two player is quite intent this time. “My realistic target is to win. Once you get out of your country, you are focusing on winning and I am sure God is on my side. I will be the first,” she added.

Wanyeche leads the quest for the first Open title for a Tanzanian since Neema Olomi won at Entebbe in 2018. Three-time champion Martha Babirye is the best-placed Ugandan in second place on 75 after three birdies and a double-bogey on par-4 No.3.

Then four Tanzanians in Olomi in third on 76, Iddy Madina in fourth on 78, Vicky Elias and Aalaa Riyaz Somji tied in fifth on 79, form the top 10. Other Ugandans Meron Kyomugisha and Harriet Kitaka are tied fifth too.

Meanwhile, Godfrey Onyango Matata leads the men by a shot after carding 81 in the opening round of the 36-hole stroke-play Uganda Senior Open.

In the ladies’ category, Jenina Nasimolo and Edrae Kagombe are tied atop the leaderboard on 90 and lead their field by a shot.

74TH JOHNNIE WALKER UGANDA LADIES GOLF OPEN

DAY ONE LEADERBOARD

1 Hawa Wanyeche (TAZ) 74 +3

2 Martha Babirye (UGA) 75 +4

3 Neema Olomi (TAZ) 76 +5

4 Iddy Madina (TAZ) 78 +7

T5 Vicky Elias (TAZ) 79 +8

T5 Meron Kyomugisha (UGA) 79 +8

T5 Harriet Kitaka (UGA) 79 +8

T5 Aalaa Riyaz Somji (TAZ) 79 +8

T9 Resty Nalutaaya (UGA) 80 +9

T9 Judith Komugisha (UGA) 80 +9

4TH UGANDA SENIORS OPEN

LADIES’ DAY ONE LEADERBOARD

T1 Jenina Nasimolo (UGA) 90

T1 Edrae Kagombe (UGA) 90

3 Catherine Pavie (UGA) 91

4 Katy Kabenge (UGA) 95

5 Kate Muganga (UGA) 97

MEN’S DAY ONE LEADERBOARD

1 Godfrey Onyango Matata (UGA) 81

2 Isaac Mariera (UGA) 82

T3 Stephen Katwiremu (UGA) 83

T3 Tony Kisadha (UGA) 83