Watoto Golf Tourney aims to impact young adults

The par-72 Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kitante course will be a beehive of activity this Saturday August 10 as the social cause-based Watoto Golf Tournament takes centre stage.

The one-day tournament aims to raise Shs300m, and may be Shs800m in future as it grows, to support the Watoto’s Hope Vocational and Technical Institute at the Suubi Home, Masaka Road which plays a crucial role in equipping young adults with essential skills for the job market.

While presiding over the tourney’s launch yesterday at UGC, Pastor Edward Mwesigye, the Pastoral Leader of Watoto Church, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, "For over 30 years, Watoto has been dedicated to transforming lives by providing care and education to vulnerable children. This tournament is a fantastic opportunity to further our mission by raising funds to develop vocational schools and farming projects, ultimately creating a productive young nation."

Common cause

The event promises a day of friendly competition and philanthropy, with participants playing in a Stableford format with full handicap after paying green fees of Shs80,000. Over 40 teams are expected to grace the immaculate greens of Kitante. The tournament will bring together golf enthusiasts, professionals, and those new to the sport, all united by a common cause.

Derrick Muhumuza, Public Relations and Competitions Secretary at UGC, shared his enthusiasm for the event. "We are passionate about activities that foster youth development and skills. The Watoto Golf Tournament is a great initiative to support the youth and we look to partner them to ensure young adults learn new skills,” he said.

Several prominent sponsors and partners have come on board to support the tournament, including Equity Bank, which has contributed Shs10m. Antony Kituuka, Executive Director of Equity Bank, expressed his pride in supporting Watoto's cause. "We are humbled by Watoto's invitation to champion this cause. The more we collaborate, the greater impact we can make. Cheers to all the other sponsors for joining this noble endeavour."

Uganda Airlines has generously offered four business class tickets to South Africa as part of their contribution. Shakila Rahim Lamar, the Corporate Affairs Manager at Uganda Airlines, highlighted their commitment to the cause. "We believe in supporting the next crop of Ugandan citizens. By playing a part in this initiative, we hope to contribute to a brighter future for the youth."

Galaxy of partners

Additional sponsors include Opportunity Bank, which has offered Shs20m, with Amos Bonna, the Chief Relationship Manager, expressing their dedication to supporting Watoto's mission. Roke Telkom, another key partner, will provide free Wi-Fi for all participants, enhancing the tournament experience. CFAO Suzuki is sponsoring a hole-in-one prize, offering a brand-new car, while Pepsi committed to contributing to good campaigns and initiatives. Other notable partners include Stanbic Bank, Power FM, NTV Uganda, Aquafina, Fairway Hotel, and Onomo Hotel, all contributing to the success of the event.

Pastor Mwesigye concluded, "The need for skilled labor in Uganda is immense. Our goal is to raise productive young citizens who will contribute to the nation's growth. The funds raised from this tournament will go a long way in achieving this vision."

The Watoto Golf Tournament is not just a day of golf but a step towards making a social impact, transforming lives, and communities. With the support of various sponsors and partners, the event is set to make a significant social impact, empowering young adults and paving the way for a brighter future.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: Watoto Golf Tournament

Date: Saturday, 10 August 2024

Time: Starting at 7am

Venue: Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

Format: Stableford full handicap