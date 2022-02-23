Wildcard for Rugumayo

Mixed Fortunes. Akope (L) narrowly missed out, Rugumayo (C) has earned a wildcard whereas its back to the drawing board for Kasozi. PHOTOS | EDDIE CHICCO

By  Innocent Ndawula

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • How they rated. Deo Akope finished 15th on the leaderboard, Phillip Kasozi (33rd), Willy Deus Kitata (40th), Abbey Bagalana (44th), Vincent Byamukama (47th), Abraham Ainamani (50th), Silver Opio (52th) and Brian Toolit (57th) whereas James Koto and Rodell Gaita were unranked for divergent reasons. Over 80 pros took part in year-long tour.

Ronald Rugumayo will be the country’s only representative at the cash-rich Shs4b Magical Kenya Open scheduled for March 3-6 at the historic Muthaiga Golf Club.

