Young vs. Old for Entebbe Challenge title

The Entebbe Match-play Challenge title has always tested the patience of competitors over the years.

And six months after going through hurdles, the Season VIII final comes up with a finely poised contest between the pairing of Picole Lukyamuzi and Henry Nsubuga against Steven Kitamirike and Charles Kabunga at the par-71 course this weekend.

The two pairings will square-off after a superb run each has crafted since February. It has been a calm yet fairly certain one for all, who now eye silverware and tickets from Uganda Airlines to Dubai, UAE.

“It is a mixture of emotions, excitement, heightened pressure and fulfillment to a huge extent,” Nsubuga, who plays off handicap index 17.2, said this week.

His combo with Lukyamuzi goes a long way. “We are good friends from way back in school and we play (golf) almost every week together with a bunch of our many friends. So while pairing, we thought we matched since our characters are quite the opposite,” stated Nsubuga.

Whereas the two old boys of Namilyango College are well acquainted with each other, Kitamirike and Kabunga only paired by virtue of age.

“We are seniors so we just decided to pair,” often with few words, handicap 26 player Kitamirike said. They eliminated the power couple of wife Evelyn Atukunda and husband Ellis Katwebaze 3/1 (3-up with a hole to spare) at the semi-final stage on July 12.

"As a pairing, we call ourselves ‘Team No Stress’ we go to play our golf and enjoy and exercise,” said Kabunga, who is big on commercial agriculture.

Put simply, the contest this time is one of the young versus the old. To broaden that, Kabunga only views his opponent Lukyamuzi as his son and it’s quite true and very ironic.

“He was pageboy at my wedding in 1990,” handicap 23 player Kabunga stated. And wow, that’s now 35 years ago. Lukyamuzi is a son to Kabunga’s elder sister-in-law.

And how much of a psychological edge or weight does it offer any end? “I am focusing on the game right now as thinking about facing my uncle might put more pressure on me. We shall catch up after the game,” said Lukyamuzi, who index is 15.7.

Lukyamuzi and Nsubuga beat single-handicappers Kin Kariisa and John Basabose 5/4 at the par-4 14th green last month. A new broom may sweep clean while an old one knows all corners but what are the guarantees?

“We expect to win,” stated Kabunga, the proprietor of the Sky Hotels in Naalya and Garuga. “We are ready. We are going with our approach, no stress. It is going to be fun,” added Kabunga.

The younger pairing of Nsubuga and Lukyamuzi are hoping to back up each other as it’s been throughout their journey.

“My driver is my favourite and quite something because I hit it long and so are my irons. Picole has a very good short game and his putts are extremely good,” noted Nsubuga.

“Golf has no age. The older ones are actually more composed however, our strategy is try to be calm, do the basics right,” he added.

Nsubuga and Lukyamuzi are hoping they could have a bigger share of the partisan gallery, mainly their OBs joining the party and cheering them on.





ENTEBBE MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE

FINAL MATCH-UP - SATURDAY

Picole Lukyamuzi & Henry Nsubuga vs. Steven Kitamirike & Charles Kabunga

3RD PLACE PLAYOFF

Evelyn Atukunda & Ellis Katwebaze vs. Kin Kariisa & John Paul Basabose

ROAD TO THE FINAL

SEMI-FINAL

Kitamirike & Kabunga bt. Evelyn Atukunda & Ellis Katwebaze 3/1

Lukyamuzi & Nsubuga bt. Kin Kariisa & John Paul Basabose 5/4

QUARTERFINALS

Lukyamuzi & Nsubuga bt. Casper Okiru & Ronald Osekeny 1-up

Kitamirike & Kabunga bt. Richard Mugisha & Louis Tumukunde 7/6

ROUND THREE

Lukyamuzi & Nsubuga bt. Andrew Kibaya & Edward Kabuchu 2/1

Kitamirike & Kabunga bt. Horace Rwakabureete & Jamil Maningi 1-up (s/d)

ROUND TWO

Lukyamuzi & Nsubuga bt. Sam Kacungira & Vincent Katutsi 3/2

Kitamirike & Kabunga bt. Andrew Baguma & Peter Apell 8/6

ROUND ONE

Lukyamuzi & Nsubuga bt. Abbas Luyombo & Mukasa Mulema 5/4

Kitamirike & Kabunga bt. Paul Nsereko & Mugisha Muntu 3/1

CAST OF EBB MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE WINNERS

2024: Lillian Koowe & Joyce Kisembo

2023: Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira

2022: Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira

2021: Not Completed (Covid-19)

2020: Innocent Nahabwe & Luwum Adoch

2019: Richard Lutwama & Robert Busingye



2018: Sheila Kesiime & Peace Kabasweka