Youngster Bholim wins Diani Juniors Open

The future of women’s golf in Uganda is looking to a brighter future with the emergence of young talent.

Keisha Kagoro’s story since starting out aged six in 2014 has been incredible and she looks to have found company in Ariana Bholim.

The 11-year-old was the star of the weekend after beating every opponent in 18-hole category to win the Diani Junior Golf Open in Mombasa, Kenya.

Representing Uganda through her parent club Uganda Golf Club, Bholim emerged victorious with a best score of 195 gross at the par-72 course at Leisure Golf Club.

The 7 Hills International School child produced rounds of 86 and 106 over the two rounds including a birdie on Hole No.12 to beat a field of 45 youngsters. “She’s greatly improved her short game,” said her coach Hussein Bagalana, a professional at UGC.

“Her first day scores positioned her ahead of the field. Of course, patience and focus armed her atop of the leaderboard on the final day.”

Bholim only first held a club in 2019 and now at handicap 32.5, the daughter of Arshad Bholim, who works with global accounting network Crowe, is one of 12 kids tutored by Bagalana.

“For her age, she is very hardworking and has great attention to detail thanks to her parents so she trains consistently. I see quite a lot of potential in her,” Bagalana added.

Bholim is now closely monitored by top golf scouts including Emmanuel Kasio, who heads the Director of Golf for Kids.

The Diani Junior Open is part of the NCBA Junior Golf Series, according to tournament director Kenyan pro Edwin Mudanyi.

DIANI JUNIORS GOLF OPEN

FINAL LEADERBOARD (18 HOLES)

1 Ariana Bholim (UGA) 89 106 195

2Elen Kampa (KEN) 108 96 206

3 Jason Mwai (KEN) 113 114 227

4 Mwai Mariga (KEN) 113 110 223

5 Joseph Aryan (KEN) 112 112 224

6 Krish Bravesh (KEN) 121 130 251

T7 Randy Cheruiyot (KEN) 152 138 292